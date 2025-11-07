ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm

A lot of people would have wanted to swat the creature had it sat on their bodies out of fear.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Apart from being one of the most legendary players on "Jeopardy!" and the show's new host, Ken Jennings also grabs attention with his social media posts. From miserably failing at magic tricks to heartfelt tributes for those he loves and admires, his social media game is as good as his performance on the show. Recently, the host shared a video of his interaction with a creature that a lot of people might consider dangerous. Jennings, however, remained calm and did not cause any harm to it.

Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The creature in question was a bee that had found itself on the arm of the 51-year-old. A lot of people might end up swatting a bee if it landed on their arm, but the game show host let it sit on his arm for 20 minutes. He was not stung as the bee simply flapped its wings and walked around on the new surface, as per a TV Insider report.

“The core of my personality is 'never swat at a bee' but this weirdo has been sitting on my arm for 20 minutes. Let’s wrap this up, bee,” Jennings captioned the video. People are quite aware and proactive about the conservation of bees, and the “Jeopardy!” host also seems to be in the same boat. His action drew praise from a lot of fans who believed he did the right thing by not swatting it.

Ken Jennings at the Inaugural Inside JEOPARDY! live event (Image soure: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Edge at Hudson Yards)
Ken Jennings at the Inaugural Inside JEOPARDY! live event (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

“I bee'lieve he likes you! (Ok, I’ll see myself to the door now.) 🚪,” one fan commented. “Thank you for bee-ing kind to our little pollinator friends, even if this one is testing your patience!” quipped another. “I’m in the same boat. I never swat them,” a third user wrote. “I think she’s pollen in love with you! 😍,” joked one of his followers.

This is not the first time that fans have loved a social media post by Jennings that involved another creature. The “Jeopardy!” host often shares posts and stories about his dogs, one of which is a golden retriever by the name of Dakota. In an earlier post, the 51-year-old shared a video of Dakota eating a cucumber, and the sound of the dog chewing seemed to be relaxing as far as the host was concerned.

“Laser-focused on that next bite of cucumber. Apparently, “dogs eating vegetables” is my ASMR,” he had captioned the video. Fans loved seeing Dakota having a good time, and they expressed their feelings in the comments section. “A dog chewing is magical, a person chewing makes me want to rip my ears off,” one fan commented. "That’s just the sound I needed today. Thanks, Ken. 🙏,” added another.

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'

'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career

