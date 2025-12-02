How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak

She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.

One of the most significant moments in "Jeopardy!" history was when Ken Jennings’s winning streak finally came to an end. The contestant turned host had won 74 games straight, but faltered in the 75th episode. He lost to a woman named Nancy Zerg, who had not made many public appearances ever since that fateful day in 2004.

Perhaps her most significant public appearance since then was in the form of an interview conducted by the New York Post in 2019. She reflected on her time on the show in the interview. Zerg said that she was not prepared for the game that evening, but what shocked her even more was the reaction of the other “Jeopardy!” players, who were relieved that they would not have to face Jennings any longer to become champion.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings hugging Nancy Zerg after his defeat. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

“I was completely unprepared for that event happening,” she had said. “I never thought beyond just trying to stay in the game, then once Ken lost, I was completely unprepared for the tumult, the attitude of the other players. When you’re in the [‘Jeopardy!] contestant pool, they keep you all together…and I wasn’t prepared for the way the energy completely changed,” he added.

“It went from all these people going, ‘Oh God, I have to play Ken Jennings,’ to ‘He’s gone! He’s gone! Now I can win!’ and it was chaos — just people having a party. It was really bizarre,” Zerg added. She also revealed in the interview that in the second game that she came back for, her head was simply not in the game. “You can tell I’m not there. Everything went off the rails — it was not at all what I was expecting or could have predicted,” she had revealed.

Screenshot showing Nancy Zerg's reaction to beating Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

It has been many years since her famous win over Jennings, and a lot has happened since then. For starters, her competitor has become the host of the show. A recent report in TV Insider states that Zerg had appeared on the "This is "Jeopardy!" The Story of America’s Favorite Quiz Show" podcast in 2023, in which she had also spoken about her time as a contestant on the show.

The Final Jeopardy, in which Zerg got the better of Jennings, had the clue, “Most of this firm’s 70,000 seasonal white-collar employees work for 4 months of the year.” It was in the “Business & Industry” category. Jennings had $14,400, and Zerg had $10,000 in their purses at the time. She had answered H&R Block, which was correct, and wagered $4,401. That got her total up to $14,401.

The then-Jeopardy champion Jennings had answered FedEx, which was incorrect. Zerg had covered her face in shock as the audience let out a groan. That was the day Zerg was termed a giant killer by Alex Trebek, and that’s what many fans still know her as.

More on Market Realist:

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it

'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings