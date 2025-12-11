ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'

Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" fans first got acquainted with Ken Jennings after his iconic 74-game unbeaten run during his time as a contestant on the show. However, there are things only a few might know, such as the place where the 51-year-old stayed all those years ago. The host has finally cleared that up in a recent Instagram post and gave it a shout-out. It was a motel that was only a few minutes away from Sony’s studio.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The motel was called Deano’s Motel, and it was the best deal that Jennings could find at the time. He started his journey on the show in 2004, and back then, he had a new baby. Funds were tight as well, and so, the current host had to make do with whatever he could find. A motel that offered color TV and telephone services at that point in the economy was good enough for him to set up camp.

The days passed, and Jennings kept winning more and more, winning the hearts of Alex Trebek and fans across the country. There was a point at which he could have moved to a better place to stay, but he did not. The 51-year-old said that almost every single room of the place smelt like an ashtray, but a mix of routine and superstition saw him stay there for all 75 games.

Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)

Jennings also praised the place for keeping up with the times, as at one point, the color TV sign read cable TV. At present, Jennings said that the motel was closed off and was being renovated for public housing. The fact that it had all these facilities and was close to the studio made it a bargain. The host was also quite happy that he was never murdered in it, as is shown in a lot of movies.

Today, the show pays for a contestant’s stay, but that was not the case back in the day. “So when I came to Culver City to tape my first games, I was on the lookout for someplace close to the studio and CHEAP,” he wrote in a post on Instagram in which he shared a picture of himself standing under the motel sign. “Out of a mix of routine and superstition, I ended up staying there for all 75 games, even though every room smelled like an ashtray and, at some point, I really could have afforded someplace a little nicer,” he added.

Fans loved this story and made their feelings known in the comments section. “I love nothing more than a great origin story, and this is fantastic. Thank you, Ken, for sharing,” one fan commented. “I can’t believe this is where you stayed during your Jeopardy! Run!!” added another. “That walk back at night after filming a full day of episodes must have been a doozy!! 😳,” one more wrote.

