ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake

Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the two finalists and host Ken Jennings (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the two finalists and host Ken Jennings (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" fans are not just equipped with knowledge of trivia, but they also have sharp instincts to point out problematic verdicts. That's why they were unhappy when contestants Michelle Tsai and Molly Murray faced off in the final round under the "Authors" category. With competition being tight, both of them gave the correct answer, but Tsai got the spelling wrong. However, host Ken Jennings accepted the response and handed her the money. While many cheered the move, some called it out as Tsai won the game by just $1.

Screenshot showing Michelle Tsai after her win (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Michelle Tsai after her win (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Tsai had returned for the second episode of the tournament. The player originally played on May 7 and lost against Dan Moren. She got her second chance on December 23, when she was joined by Molly Murray from New York, New York, and Bob Callen from Lexington, Kentucky.

The game started off with a bummer as the first couple of clues turned out to be a Triple Stumpers. Tsai then mounted a comeback and took the lead on the third clue. She kept stretching her lead and found the Daily Double as well. She soon amassed a lead with $10,800, while Murray trailed behind with $2,800, followed by Callen with $2,200. In Double Jeopardy, Tsai wagered $4,000 for a clue under the "Hitting You With Hard Science" category. Jennings read out the clue, "Latin for 'hair' gives us the name of these blood vessels." She answered with "What are capillary vessels?" which was correct. While she got the money, Jennings interjected that it was just "Capillaries."

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings during the game (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings during the game (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In the end, Tsai qualified for Final Jeopardy with $22,800, followed by Murray, who had $13,200. Callen unfortunately didn't qualify as he had -$1,800. The category for the final round was "Authors," and the clue read, “Before his sudden death in 2004, this journalist & author was researching the unsolved assassination of PM Olof Palme.” 

Screenshot showing the two players (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the two players (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The correct answer was “Who was Stieg Larsson?” and Jennings asked Murray to reveal her response first. She got it bang on the money with "Who is Stieg Larson?" and wagered $13,200. This gave her a total of $26,400, which was close to Tsai's total. The host then asked Tsai to reveal the answer, and she had written, "Who is Larsen?" The name was clearly misspelled, but Jennings said, “Yes, misspelled, but we will accept that." Tsai had wagered $3,601, which gave her a total of $24,401, just a dollar more than Murray.

While Tsai celebrated her win, fans took to social media to debate the ruling on the misspelled answer. "They used to be a lot more picky about spelling, but I'm glad they gave it to her," wrote one fan, @4partharmony208, in support of the decision in the comments of the show's YouTube clip.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@masterdoge987)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@masterdoge987)

"Ouch! The show was forced to accept Michelle's spelling, but the two names are pronounced differently in the Swedish language," argued another fan, @istvanfekete1961

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder

Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it

The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
7 hours ago
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
14 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
1 day ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
1 day ago
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
2 days ago
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
2 days ago
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
WALMART
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
Shopper, creator, @sharpintx fell victim to 'return fraud' in the worst possible way.
Dec 16, 2025
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
NEWS
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
Several companies have publicly stated that they are passing on the tariff costs to customers.
Dec 16, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
The guest was at a loss for words after hearing the value of the Patek Phillippe watch.
Dec 15, 2025
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
NEWS
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
The fast food chain has raise prices like other but won over its customer base like none.
Dec 15, 2025
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
NEWS
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
BofA Metals Cheif, Michael Widmer estimates gold to hit the $5,000/oz mark in 2026.
Dec 15, 2025
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
NEWS
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
Kevin Hassett said it would solely be up to the Fed Officials to make decisions on interest rates.
Dec 15, 2025
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
JEOPARDY
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
He might have never been on the show but clearly is a big fan.
Dec 12, 2025
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
NEWS
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
As per the Congress' Joint Economic Committee, Americans paid over $158 billion in tariff costs
Dec 12, 2025