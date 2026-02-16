'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment

The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.

"Jeopardy!" fans were left in awe after a contestant literally manifested her win in the finale to book a spot on the semi-finals of the 'Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. The contestant, Alison Betts, was on a crossword when she realized that she didn't know the answer to the Final Jeopardy clue, related to 1960s Novel Characters. She then bet on her fellow competitors not knowing the answer as well, and wished they would win more than her. Surprisingly, things went according to Bell's plan, and she left everyone stunned as she took the victory.

Screenshot showing the player and the fans' reaction to the win (Image source: TikTok/@Jeopardy)

Betts, a creative executive from San Jose, California, went up against Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Josh Hill, a network engineer from North Little Rock, Arkansas, in the quarter-finals of the tournament, where players are pulled from previous years’ Masters, Tournament of Champions, and other long-running championships of the show. The winner of the 'Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament wins $150,000 and advances to this Jeopardy! Masters.

Betts started the game guns blazing and took an early lead with a $1,000 Daily Double on clue five. She kept winning, while her opponents trailed, but was eventually overtaken. Going into Final Jeopardy, she had $3,200 in the bank while Hirsch and Hill had $7,600 each. The Final Jeopardy category was "1960s Novel Characters" and the clue was, “An article about autism in fictional characters included him, whose ‘reward’ is to have his brave act go unrecognized.”

Screenshot showing the clue and Betts writing down her answer (Image source: TikTok/@Jeopardy)

It turned out to be a triple stumper, as none of the contestants knew the correct answer, "Boo Radley" from “To Kill a Mockingbird." However, it was only Betts who salvaged the situation as she went first with her cheeky answer, “Who is I hope they both bet everything?” she wrote, cracking up the room. “I don’t know if you mean you want them to bet everything and get it right or get it wrong,” host Ken Jennings noted.

Screenshot showing Betts' answer (Image source: TikTok/@Jeopardy)

“The getting (it) wrong part is kind of key to my plan,” Betts explained before revealing that she wagered only $414, which left her with $2,786. Next up was Hirsch, who went with the answer "Who is Randall?" but it was wrong, and as Betts hoped, he wagered everything and ended up with $0. “So far, Alison’s plan is working,” noted Jennings, before moving on to Hill, who also got it wrong as he wrote down, "Who is Caulfield?" Surprisingly, Hill also bet everything on his answer, ending up with zero dollars, which meant Betts won the quarterfinals. “Alison just manifested a spot in the semifinals,” Jennings said, as the winner put her hands on her head in disbelief. The show shared the clip on their TikTok page after fans went crazy over the wild moment, calling it the best episode ever.

"Lol, knowing what you DON'T know, and betting accordingly, is as important in Final Jeopardy as is knowing what you do know," wrote @mickeyg109. "My whole house screeeeamed. She's now our favourite. Go girl!" added @ZoeyWinchester.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: TikTok/@aalikane)

In a Reddit post, Betts explained her strategy, saying, "Going into FJ, I felt pretty confident the all-in bet was their best option here, both because they wanted to win but also because 7600 wasn’t going to be enough for a WC (hah). So I wrote my joke response and wagered my birthday, just in case one of them did a wonky bet.” She will now join Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, Drew Goins, and Andrew in the semifinals.

