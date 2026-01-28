'Jeopardy' contestant Lisa Ann Walter curses on live TV and fans didn't see that coming

At that point the "Abbott Elementary" star absolutely had to get the answer right.

“Jeopardy!” is supposed to be a family-friendly show, but once in a while, an odd curse word finds its way on air. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show, which left fans shocked. It is not so much the word as much as it was who said it. The contestant was none other than popular actor and comedian Lisa Ann Walter. The "Abbott Elementary" star’s comments left many shocked.

Actor and comedian Lisa Ann Walter. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

Walter had made her way to the Tournament of Champions as she was the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion in 2024. She could not compete in the TOC at the time due to the writers’ strike. The shocking moment took place when the actor sat at $-2,200, and absolutely needed to get the answer right. However, when the right answer was revealed, she said, “What the hell.”

Earlier, she failed to get the correct answer to a Philadelphia clue, which left her with her hand over her head. Fans of the show were surprised by the cursing, and they made their feelings known on social media. “Did not have Lisa Ann Walter casually breaking the Jeopardy! decorum on my bingo card,” wrote one fan on X as per a report in the New York Post. Several people commented about the matter on Reddit as well.

Screenshot showing Lisa Ann Walter on "Jeopardy!" (Image credit: YouTube | Justin M.)

“I curse while watching so much, especially when a contestant gets a wrong response for some BS,” one fan wrote. “People that freak out about cursing don’t normally react to stuff like that. Life’s gotta be hard if you’ll let something that mild get under your skin,” quipped another. The actor finished the game with -$2,600 and failed to make it to the final round of the show. She was competing against marketing specialist TJ Fisher and technology manager Mike Dawson.

People on social media even went as far as wondering if the winners of the celebrity edition of the show truly deserved a spot in the Tournament of Champions. It is a well-established fact that the questions asked in the Celebrity edition are much easier compared to the normal edition. “I enjoy Celebrity Jeopardy!, but the celebrity winner does not merit a spot in the TOC,” one fan wrote in another Reddit post.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

“The only other one I can think of being insanely good is Andy Richter, but that was ages ago, so I'm probably thinking of him far more highly than he actually was,” one fan commented. “I think putting the celebrity winner into the wildcard round solves the problem but still lets them come back,” quipped another. “It doesn’t help that this has been quite a difficult TOC with some brutal categories. The jump in difficulty between the Celebrity Tournament and this TOC is enormous,” a third wrote.

You can watch the video of the awkward moment here.

