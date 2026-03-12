ECONOMY & WORK
Thousands of sleepsuits recalled as babies could choke on them — return ASAP for refunds

Find out how to identify the affected products and what steps to take.
PUBLISHED 29 MINUTES AGO
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cavan Images)
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cavan Images)

In the past couple of years, Several products sold through major retailers have been pulled down from shelves in recent weeks, be it frozen meals or medicines. The latest addition to that list is sleepwear for babies, as federal safety regulators have announced a recall of around 45,000 infant sleep suits, citing a potential choking hazard.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuits made in India and brought to market by HALO Dream, Inc., a New York City-based company. The problem lies with the zipper head, which can come loose and separate from the garment entirely, leaving behind a small piece that an infant could choke on. The company has already received 15 reports of this happening, though no injuries have been documented.

These sleep suits were available online through the HALO website and major platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target. They were on sale from September 2025 through February 2026, typically retailing for around $50.

Recalled product | Source: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
Recalled product | Source: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

If you think you may own one of these suits, check the inside tag for batch codes PO30592, PO30641, or PO30685, along with a “Made in India” label. The same information should also appear on the hang tag on the outside of the garment. The suits came in small and large sizes, were offered in a range of colors, and had double zippers running down the front.

Image displaying the batch code of the recalled product | Source: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
Image displaying the batch code of the recalled product | Source: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

Regulators are advising parents to stop using these sleep suits right away and to sign up for the recall through the company’s website. Once registered, you’ll be offered either a replacement product or a $50 store credit. CPSC advised not to throw the suit away before the recall process wraps up, as you may need to show proof of the item to claim your compensation.

This sleep suit recall is part of a broader wave of consumer product recalls in recent weeks. Snack brand Frito-Lay recently pulled certain 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips from shelves in six states after it was discovered that some bags may have been accidentally filled with a milk-containing product, an allergen that wasn’t disclosed on the packaging. For anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity, that kind of undeclared ingredient can cause a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction.

Separately, Ajinomoto Foods North America issued a recall of more than 3.3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice. The affected batches were produced between September 8 and November 17, 2025, and the recall was triggered after consumers reported finding pieces of glass in the product. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement and urged anyone who purchased the product during that window to check their freezers.

