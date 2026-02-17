Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund

The product might contain a toxin that is produced by mold in fruits, especially apples.

Food recalls have been a trend in the United States for quite a few months now, and even baby products are starting to be affected. Recently, a nationwide recall was issued for a baby food product, which should be a matter of serious concern for parents across the country. The recall affects a baby fruit puree, which was found to have elevated levels of patulin after federal testing.

Representative image of a baby. (Image Source: Photo by Muffin Creatives | Pexels)

Patulin is a toxin that is produced by molds, especially in fruits like apples. Prolonged exposure to the toxin can lead to serious health risks, the symptoms of which include potential immune suppression, nerve damage, headaches, fever, and nausea. The affected product was the "Tippy Toes" Apple Pear Banana Fruit purée sold by Initiative Foods. As per a report in Fox News, no illness has yet resulted from consuming this product.

Jar of apple puree. Credit: Getty Images/ Anjelika Gretskaia

However, it is better to be safe than sorry. Customers have been urged to check the "Best By" date stamped on the bottom of each plastic tub for "BB 07/17/2026. The packaging of the affected product is also marked with the code "INIA0120." People who might have purchased this product have been asked to stop using it and return it to their retailer for a refund. Those who may have consumed the product and are at risk due to underlying health conditions have been advised to consult a doctor.

Representative image of a shopper. (Image source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

"At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority," company CEO and President Don Ephgrave said. "We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products. We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter."

Baby food is expected to be of the best quality, as nutrition actively plays a role in growth and development. However, some of the popular baby products sold in the country might not be safe. This was proven last year as well when baby formula manufactured by ByHeart was recalled after being linked to a botulism outbreak among infants in 10 states. At the time, this was quite a serious issue.

Representative image of a baby. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Natalia Lebedinskaia)

“Parents and Caregivers should not use certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and should throw this product away immediately. If your child is experiencing symptoms (see below) after consuming ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and you still have the formula in your home, please record the information on the bottom of the package before throwing it away,” a statement by the FDA had said.

Despite recalling the product, ByHeart has not admitted that its baby formula is directly responsible for these cases of infant botulism. “The FDA has not identified a direct link between any infant formula and these cases, and there is no historical precedent of infant formula causing infant botulism,” a company statement read.

