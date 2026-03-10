ECONOMY & WORK
'Price Is Right' contestant gives herself an early birthday present after playing the perfect game

The contestant’s win was impressive, as the game she played is not easy to get right.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Birthdays are always special, and there is nothing like treating yourself with a gift on your special day. That is exactly what one contestant did in a recent episode of “The Price Is Right,” as she played the perfect game to win a car just a few days before her birthday. Overcome with excitement, she screamed after winning and ran to her prize. Fans of the show loved the wholesome moment.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The contestant was a woman named Eve, who had made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. She revealed that her birthday was in a couple of days, and then got to play a game called ‘Temptation,’ the rules of which are simple. A contestant has to guess the price of the car to win it, but she has to do so using the prices of some other items. The first digit in the price of the car was already revealed, which, in this case, was a 2.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Eve was then shown a box full of cash worth $2,332. She had to pick either 2 or 3 for the second digit in the price of the car. The contestant went with the 3. Next, she was shown a travel kit which included four travel bags from Nomatic, as well as a neckpillow and a camera pack. This was priced at $1,666. She chose 6 as the third digit in the price of the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Next up was a laptop and a Bluetooth mouse for $774. Eve picked 7 as the fourth digit of the car. The final item was a five-piece massage package worth $880. The contestant picked 0 as the last digit in the car’s price. Her guess now stood at $23,670. This is where host Drew Carey revealed the twist in the game. Eve could have had all of the four prizes shown to her had she chosen not to play for the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
However, if she went for the car and a single digit was wrong, she’d go home empty-handed. The contestant did not take long to decide that she would go for the car. One by one, Carey started revealing the correct digits, and they all matched what Eve had guessed. With one digit remaining, the anticipation in the studio was feverish.  Eventually, it was revealed that Eve made the right decision to go for the car, as she guessed its price perfectly in one go.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
It was an incredible win that was loudly cheered on by the people in the studio. Fans of the show loved the win as well. “An actual win in Temptation? Wow! About time, too!” one fan wrote on YouTube. “It’s incredible she won because the odds on this game are so low. The odds of getting four numbers correct with two possible choices on one try are only 6.25%,” quipped another.

You can watch Eve's incredible win here.

