‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment

He played the game perfectly to win the big prize.

It is always great to win money on 'The Price Is Right,' but few get to win big while also playing a popular children’s game. Tic-Tac-Toe is a world-renowned game, and it is not surprising to see that it made its way to one of the biggest game shows in the world. On this specific episode, the contestant made the game look extremely simple as he aced it to win $10,000. Naturally, fans of the show were ecstatic about the result.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Joseph, who had made his way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. “You’ve played Tic-Tac-Toe, right?” host Drew Carey asked. “That’s all this game is.” The game was called ‘Secret X,’ and its rules were simple. Joseph was shown a Tic-Tac-Toe board with three question marks going down the middle. Carey then gave a free X to the contestant and asked him to place it on any of the other empty spaces.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Joseph then had the chance to win two more Xs. For this, he had to guess the prices of a couple of items correctly. These were a pencil sharpener and a food chopper. He had two choices with the sharpener: $33 and $72. The contestant chose the former and was correct. This allowed him to receive his second X, which he placed in another empty space on the board.

Screenshot showing Joseph and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Next up was the food chopper, and the contestant had to choose between $34 and $65. Joseph chose the latter and once again was correct. This gave him his third X, which he placed on the board. Now, the way to win this game is if the prize, which in this case was $10,000, was anywhere between the Xs that the contestant had placed. In the case of Joseph, it had to be either in the top-middle square or the middle square.

Screenshot showing Joseph's reaction. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The big reveal was then made, and the contestant saw that the prize was in the middle square. This meant that he was the winner and that he would go home with atleast $10,000. Luck truly played a part for Joseph, but unfortunately, the same could not be said for another contestant named Lindsey.

Screenshot showing Lindsey and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Lindsey was on an earlier episode of the show and had the chance to win an outdoor kitchen set worth $14,995. As per the rules, the contestant had four shells in front of them. Under one was a ball, and that is what the contestant had to pick. Moreover, the number of attempts one would get was determined by how many prices of items they got right. Lindsey earned three out of four tries, but the one shell she did not pick had the ball underneath. Hence, she had to go home empty-handed.

You can watch Joseph's impressive Tic-Tac-Toe win here.

