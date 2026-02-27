‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000

It seemed like the contestant was heading towards defeat, but his luck soon turned around.

It is not always easy to win prizes on “The Price Is Right,” but when a contestant snatches victory from the jaws of defeat, there is nothing quite like it. That is what this contestant experienced in a recent episode of the show. At one point, it seemed like all was lost since time was almost running out, but he was able to turn his luck around and win prizes worth $10,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Emmanuel, who had made his way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. He was playing a game called ‘Race Game,’ the rules of which are simple. Players are shown four prizes and four price tags, and they simply have to match the price tags with the prize. While this must be done within 45 seconds, if the contestant does not get them all right, they will win only the prizes for which they correctly guessed the prices.

Screenshot showing Emmanuel and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The prizes shown to Emmanuel were a Bluetooth jukebox, a laptop, a Gozney pizza oven, and an Inspire Treadmill. The four price tags shown were $749, $5,999, $1,500, and $2,195. Emmanuel placed the $749 tag on the laptop, $5,999 on the pizza oven, $2,195 on the treadmill, and $1,500 on the jukebox. However, he only got one of those items right. Thankfully, he had a lot of time left, so he ran back to shuffle his choices.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

On his second attempt, he switched the price of the treadmill and pizza oven, which got him two right answers. With 10 seconds to go, Emmanuel ran back to the prizes again and, in a last-ditch attempt, switched the jukebox and pizza oven prices. This time, he was absolutely spot on as he got all of the prices right. This meant that he won all four items, which came to a little over $10,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The same luck did not favor a contestant named Lindsey, who appeared on an earlier episode of the show. She played a game called ‘Shell Game,’ in which she had four shells in front of her. Under one of them was a ball, and that is what the contestant had to pick. The contestant could get four chances to pick the ball if she got the prices of four items right, but she was able to get only three out of the four correct.

Screenshot showing Lindsey and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

If she picked the shell with the ball underneath, she’d win an outdoor kitchen set worth $14,995. With three attempts in the bag, that seemed simple enough. However, as luck would have it, Lindsey did not pick the shell that had the ball underneath it and had to go home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, you can watch Emmanuel's last-minute win here.

