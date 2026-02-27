ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000

It seemed like the contestant was heading towards defeat, but his luck soon turned around.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It is not always easy to win prizes on “The Price Is Right,” but when a contestant snatches victory from the jaws of defeat, there is nothing quite like it. That is what this contestant experienced in a recent episode of the show. At one point, it seemed like all was lost since time was almost running out, but he was able to turn his luck around and win prizes worth $10,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Emmanuel, who had made his way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. He was playing a game called ‘Race Game,’ the rules of which are simple. Players are shown four prizes and four price tags, and they simply have to match the price tags with the prize. While this must be done within 45 seconds, if the contestant does not get them all right, they will win only the prizes for which they correctly guessed the prices.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Emmanuel and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The prizes shown to Emmanuel were a Bluetooth jukebox, a laptop, a Gozney pizza oven, and an Inspire Treadmill. The four price tags shown were $749, $5,999, $1,500, and $2,195. Emmanuel placed the $749 tag on the laptop, $5,999 on the pizza oven, $2,195 on the treadmill, and $1,500 on the jukebox. However, he only got one of those items right. Thankfully, he had a lot of time left, so he ran back to shuffle his choices.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

On his second attempt, he switched the price of the treadmill and pizza oven, which got him two right answers. With 10 seconds to go, Emmanuel ran back to the prizes again and, in a last-ditch attempt, switched the jukebox and pizza oven prices. This time, he was absolutely spot on as he got all of the prices right. This meant that he won all four items, which came to a little over $10,000. 

Screenshot showing the contestant playing. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The same luck did not favor a contestant named Lindsey, who appeared on an earlier episode of the show. She played a game called ‘Shell Game,’ in which she had four shells in front of her. Under one of them was a ball, and that is what the contestant had to pick. The contestant could get four chances to pick the ball if she got the prices of four items right, but she was able to get only three out of the four correct.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Lindsey and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

If she picked the shell with the ball underneath, she’d win an outdoor kitchen set worth $14,995. With three attempts in the bag, that seemed simple enough. However, as luck would have it, Lindsey did not pick the shell that had the ball underneath it and had to go home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, you can watch Emmanuel's last-minute win here.

More on Market Realist

'Price Is Right' contestant loses $30,000 but ultimately gets what she really wanted

'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild

'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
This will be damning for the DHS, which is already under immense pressure from the public.
53 minutes ago
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
Experts believe that it has to do with getting a sense of momentary control.
2 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
It seemed like the contestant was heading towards defeat, but his luck soon turned around.
3 hours ago
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
The company says it has taken action to protect its rights as an importer to seek duty refunds.
6 hours ago
Millions of Americans could get $100 checks from State Farm — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans could get $100 checks from State Farm — key details revealed
The payout was driven by the company’s financial strength and strong underwriting performance.
6 hours ago
Trump takes credit for making groceries affordable for Americans — but there's a problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump takes credit for making groceries affordable for Americans — but there's a problem
Trump made this claim during his lengthy State Of The Union address earlier.
6 hours ago
Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans
Research predicted that in the consumer sector, "AI personalization strategists" and "AI supply-chain analysts" jobs are expected to emerge.
8 hours ago
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
WALMART
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
The product might contain germs as the pasteurization process was not done properly due to a equipment troubleshooting error
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
The contestant came as close as possible to winning big, but had her heart broken in the end.
1 day ago
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
Trump failed to address the affordability issue that voters care most about.
1 day ago
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
He said that society is not quite ready for the pace at which AI is currently displacing workers.
1 day ago
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The recall affected products that were sold to customers in four states and in Canada.
1 day ago
Multiple US states sue the Trump admin for rolling back vaccine recommendations for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
Multiple US states sue the Trump admin for rolling back vaccine recommendations for kids
Those opposed to the changes believe Trump is politicizing the health of children.
1 day ago
Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans
Bessent said that the proposition would be rolled out “in the coming weeks and months,” as a tool for working-class Americans left behind.
1 day ago
Trump's latest move could complicate banking for millions of Americans: 'It's a bad idea'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's latest move could complicate banking for millions of Americans: 'It's a bad idea'
“It’s a bad idea. We are very alarmed,” a financial source stated about the proposed move.
1 day ago
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
ECONOMY & WORK
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
A post on X could move trillions of dollars due to the power that retail investors hold
2 days ago
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
Despite a poor start, the contestant came close to winning the big prize.
2 days ago
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
COSTCO
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
The retailer had to face big losses as customers abused the no questions asked return policy.
2 days ago
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
The President is reportedly looking to pass tax breaks using reconciliation.
2 days ago
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
"Monetary policymakers would face tradeoffs between unemployment and inflation," Fed governor said.
2 days ago