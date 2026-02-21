'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild

Although the player was off in her guess by nearly $10, she had a buffer to work with.

A contestant on 'The Price Is Right' busted out some of the most impressive dance moves alongside host Drew Carey, after winning an exotic trip to Mexico despite giving a wrong answer. The player, Monique Pitts-Bailey, who was playing the game "Back to 76," had a margin of only $50 to price three items from the 70s. By the third item, that margin had shrunk to only a few dollars. Despite missing the final price by nearly $10, Pitts-Bailey’s guess was still close enough to secure the win.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Pitts-Bailey won the "Bidder's Row" after guessing the price of a 24-inch Dell desktop computer, which won her an additional $500, along with the item. She then made it to the main stage to take on a classic game and win a bigger prize. Carey welcomed her and revealed that she would be playing the game "Back to '76" for a $17,200 all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico, which includes a six-night stay and two complimentary massages.

In the game, the contestant is shown a large board with the "The New Price Is Right" logo from 1972. The centrepiece is a table with a revolving center that has three items from the 1970s. The turntable also has a daisy dial, which shows $50, which is the margin amount the contestant has in the bank. Furthermore, the board features an old radio dial with numbers on it, and the contestant has to move the needle from left to right to lock in each of her guesses. The first item is priced in the range of $0-$50, the second costs up to $50, and the third item costs up to $100. The contestant has to lock a guess closest to the actual price, and the difference between their guess and the price is deducted from their $50. In the end, if they are left with at least $1, they win.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Pitt-Bailey's game, the first item was a Presto Hot Dog Maker, which she said she had growing up at her home. She guessed its price would have been $15, but the actual price in 1976 turned out to be $11. With $46 in the bank, the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed the second item, a Tex Tan leather wallet, billfold, and belt. The contestant looked to her partner in the audience, and guessed the set retailed for $25, and she was spot on, so she did not lose any money. She ran across the stage with her hands in the air, as Carey exclaimed, “We have a time traveler on the show!”

Screenshot showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The last item was an Eureka Whisk Hand Vacuum, which was in the range of $30 and $130. Pitt-Bailey guessed the price of the vacuum to be $61 but changed it to $60 after taking advice from the audience, and prayed she wasn't off by more than $46. Luckily, the price of the vacuum turned out to be $50, which meant she lost just $10 and won the game. The player immediately broke into a dance with her hands up in the air. As Carey made his announcements, she kept dancing through the monologue in the background. The contestant later advanced to the Showcase round but failed to win the biggest prize of the night.

You can watch Pitt-Bailey's dance after her win here.

