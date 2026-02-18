ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise

The studio audience loved the segment as they cheered the two on whole-heartedly.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the couple on "The Price Is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the couple on "The Price Is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It is always a great feeling to win a car on “The Price Is Right,” but it feels even better when you do it with a loved one. In a recent episode of the show, a married couple played together for Valentine’s week. They ended up winning a car after clawing their way back up from a pit where most believed that they’d lost it. The reaction was priceless as well.

Screenshot showing the couple and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the couple and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestants were Barbara and Ben, who had made their way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. They were playing a game called ‘Lucky Seven,’ the rules of which are simple. The contestants are given $7 at first, using which they have to guess the price of the car. The first number in the price of the car is shown, which, in this case, was a 2.

Screenshot showing the couple. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the couple. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The goal was to guess the price of the car and have $1 left with them. For the second number of the car’s price, Ben guessed five, which was incorrect. It ended up being a 3 instead. The difference between 5 and 3 is 2; the couple ended up having to pay host Drew Carey $2 of the $7 given to them. They were now left with $5. Barbara guessed the next number to be a six, which turned out to be wrong again. It was eight. Once again, Carey took $2 from them.

Screenshot showing the contestants with Drew Carey and the car. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestants with Drew Carey and the car. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The couple could now spend a maximum of $2 on the next two numbers. Ben guessed a four and was spot on. This made the couple quite excited, as the audience in the studio cheered on. For the final number, he chose three. The correct answer was five, meaning that the couple had to give away another $2. They still had a dollar left with them, and that is all they needed to win the car.

Screenshot showing the couple celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the couple celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Ben and Barbara were ecstatic, and the former even swept his wife off the ground. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section on YouTube. “Barbara and Ben win a new car! Great for this lovely couple to win on Valentine's Day!” one user commented. “Now That’s What I Call An Instant Lucky Seven Couple Win Classic!” quipped another. “Congratulations, Barbara and Ben, you won a new Hyundai!” a third fan wrote. 

Screenshot showing the couple celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the couple celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Last year on the show, another couple experienced a similar moment. It happened when the contestant spun the big wheel and landed on 90. That was enough to get her through to the Showcase round. Much to everyone’s surprise, her boyfriend went on stage and got down on his knee for a heartwarming proposal: “I would be honored if you would have me as your husband.” She said yes, and then made her way to the Showcase round and was able to win a brand-new SUV and a trip to Bora Bora.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video here.

