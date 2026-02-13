ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car

She seemed quite nervous, but that did not stop her from taking risks with lady luck on her side.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Winning a car on “The Price Is Right” is a dream for many people, and one contestant made it a reality in a recent episode of the show. She had said that she was going to 'die' from the unapologetic anticipation of the result, and her reaction to winning the car was a pure 'TV' moment of uncontained excitement. The contestant was a woman named Amy, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She played a game called ‘The Spelling Bee,’ the rules of which are simple. A contestant has to spell the word ‘car’ with the help of some cards. These cards were all pinned on a board with numbers written on them. There were 11 Cs, 11 As, 6 Rs, and 2 wild cards, which had the whole word written on them. Getting one of those two wildcards meant that the car is a given.

Host Drew Carey asked Amy to pick two numbers at first, and she chose 9 and 11. She then had a chance to win three more numbers. For this, she’d have to guess the prices of three items within $10. The first item was a latex stretch band, and the contestant said that it was $20. Its real price was $22. The contestant picked the number 7 from the board. Next up was a hot plate, which she priced at $45.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Its actual price was $41, and Amy got to pick another card. She chose the number 3. The next item was a pasta cutter, and she got this one wrong. The contestant now had four cards to help her win the car. These cards also had $1,000 printed on them. Carey explained that the contestant could choose to walk away with the money and not worry about the car. He also said that no one had ever done that.

Amy wasn’t going down that road either. She had her eyes set on the car. The first card revealed a C. She was quite nervous at this point. “I’m gonna die,” she said, while waiting for the next reveal. It turned out she had no reason to be worried, since the second card was one of the wildcards. That meant that she won the car instantly. The contestant was in complete disbelief when she asked Carey, “Did I win?”

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating her win. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She then ran around the stage and dove headfirst through the car window, giving the audience a good laugh. It's not the first time someone has had a wild celebration on stage in the excitement of winning a car. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known. “Congratulations, Amy, you won a brand new car!” one user commented. “I’m A Neutral To This Game. But I Love This Car Win,” quipped another.

Watch the exciting moments in the video here.

