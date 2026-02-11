ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car

The contestant's mother encouraged her to take the risk and go for the car.
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant on 'The Price Is Right.' (Cover (Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant on 'The Price Is Right.' (Cover (Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It is always great to have your mom with you on "The Price Is Right," as one college student recently got to live it on the show. He had brought his mother to the studio and followed her advice to win a brand new car. The contestant then shared a heartfelt story about how the show was a big part of his and his mom’s lives. Viewers found this segment to be extremely wholesome, and they gushed about it on social media.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a young man named Ayden, who had made his way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. He played a game called ‘Pass The Buck,’ the rules of which are simple. The big prize in this game is a car, and Ayden had six cards to choose from. While one card had the car behind it, the others had various amounts of prize money. Two of the six were ‘lose everything’ cards.

Host Drew Carey said that the contestant had one free try, but he had the chance to earn two more by guessing the prices of some items. Ayden was first shown a bag of pickle-flavored sunflower seeds and a box of ice cream sandwiches. He was then shown their prices, one of which was less by a dollar. The contestant had to guess which one was incorrect.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

He chose to add the dollar to the sunflower seeds, which was the correct answer. Next, he was shown coconut curry korma sauce, which was $4.49, and goldfish food, set at $7.99. Unfortunately, Ayden chose this incorrectly, which meant he had two chances to win the car. On his first attempt, he chose the second card, which revealed $5,000. He was quite happy about it, but was now faced with a tough choice.

“You’ve got a big decision right now,” Carey said. “I know you are in college. $5,000 is a lot of money. We also have $3,000, $1,000, and a car up there, but we also have two lose-everythings. You want to go for the second pick or stop?” Ayden looked at his mother, who encouraged him to go for the car. So that’s exactly what he did. He seemed nervous as he was deciding which card to pick.

Screenshot showing the contestant's mother. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant's mother. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

He chose the number 4 card, and that one had the car on it. The contestant ran around the stage, shouting in disbelief. “Oh my God! I won a car!” he exclaimed. “Yes! Let’s go mom!” Ayden added. As he had finished celebrating, he told Carey about how much the show meant to him and his mom. “It’s so nice to meet you. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was little. Me and my mom watch The Price Is Right all the time,” he said.

You can watch the incredible win here.

