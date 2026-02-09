ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000

Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Listening to the audience on “The Price Is Right” has been a tried-and-tested strategy for several years. However, one contestant did not listen and ended up losing $15,000. Her friends were in the audience, yelling and telling her what to do, but she went with her instincts. Her instincts didn't help her this time.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The contestant was a woman named Kayla, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Grocery Game.’ The rules of the game are simple. A contestant will be shown a set of items, and they have to pick how many of each they want. The prices are then added up, and the goal is to stay between $20 and $22. Unfortunately, that did not happen for Kayla.

The items shown to her were Spanish yellow rice, low-fat cottage cheese, chocolate chip cookies, ranch seasoning, and vegetable chips. The contestant chose one box of the yellow rice, worth $2.99. She then picked two packs of the chocolate chip cookies, worth $5.79 each. She then added one bag of the ranch seasoning, which was $1.99. At this point, her total was $16.56.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
All this while, her friends in the audience had been asking her to choose the pack of chips, but she had not gotten to them yet. Kayla needed between $3.44 and $5.44 to win, and she finally picked the vegetable chips. Unfortunately, it was worth $5.99, which meant that she lost by $0.55. It was a heartbreaking loss, but even host Drew Carey noticed that the contestant did not take her friends’ advice in the beginning.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on
“Your friends were all yelling out the chips first, before the seasoning,” he said. “I should have gone with the chips,” the contestant responded. “They were right about the chips. It would have gotten you there,” the host added.

Watch the video here.

While some contestants fail to win big, others refuse the chance to do so. That is what happened in an earlier episode of the show this season. A contestant named Martina played ‘Hot Seat.’In this game, a contestant is seated on a chair, and the chair moves to various items. Incorrect prices of these items are shown, and the contestant has to guess whether the correct prices are higher or lower than what is shown. The price of each item is then revealed, and the contestant can choose to drop out at any point.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
This is because if they get even one wrong, they’d lose everything they’d won at that point. That is exactly what Martina did, and backed out of the game with $5,000. It was then revealed that she was right and would have won $10,000 had she gone for it.

