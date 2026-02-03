ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration

The contestant seemed nervous at one point but she absolutely nailed the game.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
One of the best things about “The Price Is Right” is its contestants. The game show intentionally chooses people with a lot of energy to be on stage as they make for the best reactions. The strategy has clearly worked as the game has been on the air for many decades now. Recently, a contestant played the perfect game to win $16,000, and her reaction left fans across the board highly entertained.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The contestant was a woman named LaShai, who made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. Once all the introductions were done, it was revealed that she would play a game called ‘It’s In The Bag.’ The rules of the game are simple. Five bags are shown to the contestant, each with a price tag on it. They’re then shown six items, and they have to guess which item has the same price as the bags.

The six items shown to LaShai were allergy medication, a fruit snack, pretzel sticks, pickled chips, body wash, and fully cooked bacon. The contestant placed the allergy medication above the $24.99 bag, the fruit snack above the $1.25 bag, the pretzel sticks above the $3.99 bag, the pickled chips above the $4.99 bag, and the body wash above the $8.99 bag. She only left out the fully cooked bacon.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
After the process was completed, LaShai seemed concerned that she had not picked the bacon. “Oh, it’s too late,” she said. However, there was no reason to be worried. The first item was the allergy medication, and it was worth $24.99. The contestant immediately won $1,000. Now, with each correct answer, that prize money would be doubled. However, one wrong answer meant that the contestant would lose everything. She could choose to stop the game at any point if she wasn’t confident and walk away with what she had won at that point.

Completely confident, LaShai refused to stop the game even once. She wanted to go big or go home, and that strategy paid off. One by one, the prices kept on being correct, and she eventually won $8,000 with just one more item to go. “Oh my God! I don’t even want to look,” LaShai said before the final answer was revealed. Turns out that there was no reason to be nervous, as it was the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The contestant won $16,000 after acing the game, and she even danced on stage in celebration. Fans of the show loved the win. “LaShai ended up having a great day today ☺️ and beautifully done,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “From in the bag to money in the bank, congrats, Lashai!” quipped another.

You can watch LaShai's crazy celebration here.

