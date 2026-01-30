ECONOMY & WORK
‘The Price Is Right’ meets ‘Survivor’ in a special 50-season tribute

Jeff Probst will join Drew Carey to celebrate 50 seasons of Survivor.
PUBLISHED 47 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey alongside Survivor host Jeff Probst (Cover image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey alongside Survivor host Jeff Probst (Cover image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)

The "Price Is Right At Night" is set to welcome the host of Survivor, Jeff Probst, in a special crossover as a tribute to Survivor's 50th season run. Fans will see the two TV legends share the screen on February 4 on CBS. While the two shows are vastly different, the special crossover episode will bring them closer by featuring Survivor-themed prizes and trips to the show's locations, including Samoa, French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Thailand, and more. An exclusive clip obtained by TV Insider shows a glimpse into the special episode with two great hosts.

Screenshot showing Probst alongside the Survivor banner (Image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Probst alongside the Survivor banner (Image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)

In the clip, Price Is Right host Drew Carey welcomed Probst to reveal the theme of the episode and stand alongside him on stage to talk about the show and the prizes that the contestants could win. “Welcome to the show, everybody. Our tropical escape edition of The Price Is Right At Night. No one knows about tropical escapes better than this guy. Say hi to my friend, Jeff Probst," Carey said as Probst revealed the Survivor banner on the set. 

The legendary host then walked to the center, and Carey talked to him about the "International Game Show Host Society" and Pobst's phenomenal run over 25 years. “Thanks to Survivor superfans, we’ve been going for 25 years,” he said. Carey then jokingly asked him if he was tired of living in sunny places, to which Probst said he had the best job in television, next to Carey, and he loves his work.

Screenshot showing Carey talking to Probst
Screenshot showing Carey talking to Probst (Image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)

Carey then revealed that TPIR contestants in the episode will win Survivor-themed trips and asked Probst if they will be sleeping under the tree like the contestants of his show. Probst clarified that the winners will be provided with great accommodations, and the locations are amazing, as he had personally visited the places while filming.  Carey then thanked the Survivor host for coming to the show as he proceeded with the games. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Jeff Probst to The Price is Right as we celebrate 50 years of Survivor!  Our Tropical Escape episode honors Survivor by offering up dream vacations to several of the beautiful destinations that have called Survivor home for the last quarter of a century.  From Fiji to The Pearl Islands, Drew and Jeff will be handing out the trips!” executive producer John Quinn told TV Insider.

A second clip shared by TV Insider showed that a contestant named Josephine was one of the few to play for a trip to Samoa. The clip revealed that Josephine, a UCLA student, had the chance of winning a set of prizes that included action cameras, a snorkeling package, and a trip to Samoa, highlighting the Survivor theme. 

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Carey (Image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Carey (Image source: TV Insider/The Price Is Right)

This isn't the first crossover between the two shows, as back in 2016, Probst brought along a few of his show's favorite contestants who paired up with Price Is Right players to win cash, Survivor-themed prizes, and trips. The episode was co-hosted by the two legends who gave away dozens of exciting prizes.

