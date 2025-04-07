Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win

Had it not been for the fan, the contestant might have ended up losing out on the big prize.

The audience members on “The Price is Right” aren't mere spectators, but they're invested in a contestant's performance, getting excited about their wins and heartbroken for their losses. However, they hardly ever get any recognition despite stepping up whenever contestants turn to them for help. That changed in a recent episode of the show in which host Drew Carey took the time to personally thank a member of the audience for helping a contestant win a brand-new car. To be fair, this audience member was quite loud, and the contestant wouldn't have made it without him.

The contestant was a man named Brian, and he was playing the 10 Chances game. The rules of the game are simple. The contestant gets ten chances to guess the price of three items. One of them, in this case, was the car. The other two items were a fitness rope and a picnic kit. The contestant had to guess the price of the cheapest item first, which was a two-digit number. He was given three digits, which were 4, 0, and 7, and he could pick any two.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Brian guessed the price of the fitness rope to be $40, and he was correct. Next up was the picnic kit. For this, he had to choose three digits from four in the right combination. This was where he hit a little snag. The contestant first guessed $580, $560, $650, and $605. All of these were incorrect, and he lost a lot of chances. He then guessed $680, which was the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant looking to the audience for help. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Now, he had five digits with which he had to guess the price of the car. Unlike the previous two items, he could use all the digits this time. He first wrote a 2 and then an 8. As soon as he wrote that second digit, there was a massive shout from the crowd. One of the audience members had screamed, suggesting the second digit to be a 4. Brian took his advice and squeezed a 4 in between the 2 and the 8.

Screenshot showing the contestant guessing the price of the car. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

He then saw the rest of the digits available and wrote 5 and 0. This brought the price of the car, as per the contestant’s guess, to $24,850. This was the correct answer, and the crowd erupted with applause. Brian ran to the car and celebrated with the models while Carey took a moment to thank the fan who helped the contestant win the big prize. “Shout out to whoever in the audience screamed ‘four’ at the top of his lungs. Thank you so much, sir,” he said.

Fans also gushed about the moment in the comments under the video on YouTube. “Thank gosh this was awesome as he got all three prizes including a brand new car on "The Price is Right!"” one user commented. “Great Help from the Audience for this Episode!!!” mentioned another user.