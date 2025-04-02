ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it

After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the Drew Carey breaking the board and the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the Drew Carey breaking the board and the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The various games on 'The Price Is Right' are known to feature large gameboards with mechanical pieces. Sometimes, these pieces can be a bit fragile; recently, a contestant named Yanira broke a board of a popular game called "Switcheroo." While the player made a mistake, host Drew Carey did not seem familiar enough with the mechanics either, as he worsened the situation in a panic. 

Screenshot showing the host and the player trying to fix the situation (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the host and the player trying to fix the situation (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

 

In the episode, Yanira, from Hawaii, won the "Contestant's Row" to join Carey on the stage to play a classic game. The show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing Switcheroo for a brand new car and four small prizes. The game features a large board with the prices of the five prizes with the tens digit missing from each. The contestant is then given number blocks that carry the five unique digits that are missing. In the game, the player is given 30 seconds to fill in the missing places with the blocks.

Once the player is done or the time runs out, the host reveals the number of digits correctly placed by them. If the player gets all the digits right, they get an automatic win. In case they fail to get everything right, they get the option of quitting and taking whatever prizes have the correct prices or making a "Switcheroo" and trying to get all the prices right in another 30 seconds. 

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After making the Switcheroo, the correct prices are revealed, and the contestant wins the prizes whose prices they guessed correctly. To win the car, the contestant has to get the price of it right. In Yanira's game, she was shown a refillable and reusable fire extinguisher, a heavy-duty water-resistant lockbox, a dry-erase board easel and marker, and a three-tiered water fountain as the four smaller prizes along with a brand new Kia car.

As soon as the 30-second timer kicked off, Yanira was under considerable stress as she looked to the audience for help. Taking everyone's suggestions, she put all of the numbers in on time, but she kept fiddling with the blocks. 

Screenshot showing the player's reaction after breaking the holder (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction after breaking the holder (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

When Carey asked her why she was so stressed, she tried to show him something on the board and broke the case for the number 7 block on the board. "I broke it!" she said. “No, you didn’t. Oh yeah, you did,” Carey said as he tried to fix the holder. However, the host ended up breaking the case further as the parts fell down to the floor. “You broke it more!” the contestant exclaimed.

Screenshots showing Carey breaking it further (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Carey breaking it further (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey laughed as the player picked up the pieces. He then simply set the block on top of another to partly fix it. “We’ll pretend that’s where it goes,” he said. He then revealed that Yanira had gotten only two numbers correct. The player took the chance to go again, and she rearranged the numbers in another 30 seconds.

 

Unfortunately she ended up messing up her game, as after the 'switcheroo,' she had none of the prices right. Thus, in the end, she ended up breaking the board and winning nothing from it.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
NEWS
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
The host was baffled by the goof up that the contestant made between two words.
1 day ago
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
Whatever the host was expecting, it was far away from what the contestant said on national TV.
1 day ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
NEWS
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
The guest was surprised to learn more about the item he had actually found on the street for free.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
After going through everything on the board, the player left Harvey in hysterics with his answer.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
As it so turned out, the weird-looking floor lamp was a piece from a very famous studio.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
The letter was written to a columnist in response to a piece taking a swipe at Sinatra.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
Luck was shining for her as she was off to a flying start and won the car with a single card.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
6 days ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
7 days ago