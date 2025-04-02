'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it

After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...

The various games on 'The Price Is Right' are known to feature large gameboards with mechanical pieces. Sometimes, these pieces can be a bit fragile; recently, a contestant named Yanira broke a board of a popular game called "Switcheroo." While the player made a mistake, host Drew Carey did not seem familiar enough with the mechanics either, as he worsened the situation in a panic.

Screenshot showing the host and the player trying to fix the situation (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Yanira, from Hawaii, won the "Contestant's Row" to join Carey on the stage to play a classic game. The show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing Switcheroo for a brand new car and four small prizes. The game features a large board with the prices of the five prizes with the tens digit missing from each. The contestant is then given number blocks that carry the five unique digits that are missing. In the game, the player is given 30 seconds to fill in the missing places with the blocks.

Once the player is done or the time runs out, the host reveals the number of digits correctly placed by them. If the player gets all the digits right, they get an automatic win. In case they fail to get everything right, they get the option of quitting and taking whatever prizes have the correct prices or making a "Switcheroo" and trying to get all the prices right in another 30 seconds.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After making the Switcheroo, the correct prices are revealed, and the contestant wins the prizes whose prices they guessed correctly. To win the car, the contestant has to get the price of it right. In Yanira's game, she was shown a refillable and reusable fire extinguisher, a heavy-duty water-resistant lockbox, a dry-erase board easel and marker, and a three-tiered water fountain as the four smaller prizes along with a brand new Kia car.

As soon as the 30-second timer kicked off, Yanira was under considerable stress as she looked to the audience for help. Taking everyone's suggestions, she put all of the numbers in on time, but she kept fiddling with the blocks.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction after breaking the holder (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

When Carey asked her why she was so stressed, she tried to show him something on the board and broke the case for the number 7 block on the board. "I broke it!" she said. “No, you didn’t. Oh yeah, you did,” Carey said as he tried to fix the holder. However, the host ended up breaking the case further as the parts fell down to the floor. “You broke it more!” the contestant exclaimed.

Screenshots showing Carey breaking it further (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey laughed as the player picked up the pieces. He then simply set the block on top of another to partly fix it. “We’ll pretend that’s where it goes,” he said. He then revealed that Yanira had gotten only two numbers correct. The player took the chance to go again, and she rearranged the numbers in another 30 seconds.

Unfortunately she ended up messing up her game, as after the 'switcheroo,' she had none of the prices right. Thus, in the end, she ended up breaking the board and winning nothing from it.