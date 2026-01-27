ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Price is Right' player skips first day at work to appear on the show — goes home with $10,000

She said that she had joined a financial company but chose to be on the set on her first day.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube I The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube I The Price Is Right)

Appearing on "The Price Is Right" is a dream that generations have grown up with, and that's why someone who gets a chance to be on the show won't let it slip at any cost. Contestants can also miss their first day at work for the opportunity to win big on the game show. That is exactly what one contestant did in a recent episode of the show, and it paid off since she got a $10,000 pay day. The best part about it was that she made the game look ridiculously easy in order to win the big prize, making even host Drew Carey laugh.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Cierra, who had won her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. Carey asked her about the job that she was supposed to start from that very day. “It’s a financial group,” she said. “So, nothing important,” the host of the show responded. “I have bigger money problems to solve today,” the contestant added, causing the host to chuckle.

The game that Cierra would be playing was called the Clock Game. She seemed excited about playing it. “I love this game. I got it,” she said, adding that she knew it well. The rules of it are simple. A contestant has to guess the prices of two items in 30 seconds to win $10,000. In this case, it was an Xbox console and a television. The host could help the contestant by saying if they need to go higher or lower until they get the right price.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The first item was the Xbox. As the timer started counting down, Cierra started with $700, and within a matter of seconds, got the correct answer, which was $620. Next up was the television, and Carey revealed that the contestant had a lot of time to get it right. “Six seconds that took,” he said, before mentioning, “And now you have 24 seconds to give us the price of this TV.”

Cierra started with $1,000, then went down to $900, then $800. That’s when Carey asked her to go higher. With just a little less than 13 seconds remaining on the clock, she got the correct answer, which was $854. She let out a scream and ran as the host stood there laughing at the contestant’s antics. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

“Cierra really knew what she was doing! That's the technique I thought up if I ever play the Clock Game! And on top of that, she wins $10,000!” one fan commented. “So awesome, Cierra! That’s a tough game too! I think I’d be too nervous. Lol” quipped another. “awwww~ what an amazing personality she has!!!🫶🏾😘‼️ CONGRATS👏🏾👏🏾,” one more fan wrote.

Watch the thrilling win in the video here.

