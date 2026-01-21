ECONOMY & WORK


‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice

She did not win much but it would have been better than going home empty-handed.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Listening to the studio audience on “The Price Is Right” has helped several contestants win big, but that gamble won't pay off every time. Recently, one contestant listened to what the crowd was saying and answered accordingly. What followed was them losing everything they had won until that point, as the answer was incorrect. In such cases, one can’t help but wonder if contestants should follow their gut rather than listen to the people.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Patsy, who had won her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. The shirt she wore said that it was her birthday. Once all introductions were done, host Drew Carey revealed the game they’d be playing, which was To The Penny. The rules of the game are simple, and as usual, the contestant had to guess the prices of a few items to win big.

Patsy was handed five giant pennies, and she had to guess the prices of five items. Each item had a prize money attached to it. The higher the prize money got, the more options a contestant had to choose from while guessing the prices. The items shown were a sports drink, dog shampoo, a lighter, instant bouillon, and pistachios. A contestant could win up to $25,000 if they played the game perfectly.

Screenshot showing the items shown to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the items shown to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

However, that is easier said than done. The sports drink had the options of $2.00 or $5.19, for a prize of $1,500. The contestant chose $2, and that was the correct answer. Next up was the dog shampoo, which had three options: $6.49, $3.19, and $9.49. This is where the pennies handed to the contestant come into the picture. Patsy was given five pennies, and she could use one to get rid of one incorrect option.

She did not do that and chose $6.49. Unfortunately, that was incorrect, and Carey took two pennies from her, as one needed at least two pennies to continue in the game after each wrong answer. Patsy then chose $9.49, and that one was correct. Now, she had $3,000 in the bank and three pennies. Next up was the lighter, which had four choices: $0.99, $2.29, $3.49, or $4.99. This is when several members in the audience raised their hands, indicating a 2.

Screenshot showing the studio audience. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the studio audience. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

So, Patsy chose $2.29. Unfortunately, that was incorrect, and she was now left with only one penny. At this point, a contestant could leave the game with what they had already won, or risk it all for their last try. She once again heeded the crowd’s advice and gave away her last penny to get rid of one wrong answer. Her options now were $3.49 or $4.99, and she chose the latter, which was incorrect. She listened to the crowd for that one as well, and ended up losing the $3,000 she had won earlier.

1 hour ago
