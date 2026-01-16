ECONOMY & WORK
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'

Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Drew Carey might not be allowed to help contestants on “The Price Is Right,” but he does sometimes share a trick or two just to nudge them in the right direction. That’s what one contestant took full advantage of in a recent episode of the show and was able to win a brand-new car. Her gameplay was so effective that the host could not help but tell her that she played like a true professional.

Screenshot showing host Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Valerie, who had won her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called 10 Chances, the rules of which are simple. As usual, Valeri had to guess the prices of items, this time, three. The first one was a stool, the second was a foosball table, and the third was a brand-new car. If she got the prices of all three items right in a total of 10 chances, she’d win them all.

Before she started playing the game, Carey let her know the trick he had to being successful at the game. “Now, there’s a little trick to the game. If you know it, you’re gonna have a much better chance of winning,” he said. The trick was that the price of every single item ended with a 0. The first one was a stool, for which the contestant was given three numbers: 6, 0, and 4.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Two out of the three numbers made up the stool’s price. Valeris guessed it to be $40, which was correct. Next up was the foosball table, and the contestant was given the numbers 7, 0, 9, and 6. Three out of these four made up the price of the prize. The contestant wrote the price $760, and that too was correct. Now, she had eight attempts at winning the car.

Valerie was shown the numbers 7, 2, 0, 6, and 5. In this case, all the numbers are in the price of the car. The contestant just had to figure out the order. She started with $27,650. This was incorrect. The crowd urged her to go lower, and on the next attempt, she wrote down $26,750. However, this was incorrect as well. The contestant seemed a little tense, but she had a lot of chances still left.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

On her next try, she wrote $25,760, which was the correct answer. She was able to win herself a car in quite a convincing manner thanks to Carey’s tip earlier on. “What a pro,” the host said. Fans of the show loved the win. “I think we all know what rule you have to use in 10 chances, it's THE ZERO RULE,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Finally someone who knows how to play this game 👍,” quipped another.

Watch the video here.

4 hours ago
