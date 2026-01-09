'Price is Right' player stuns Drew Carey with an incredible win — even gets a standing ovation

The contestant was following the host's advice, but even he did not expect it to work so well.

"The Price Is Right" is known for nail-biting finishes and dramatic reactions. But some wins are so spectacular that they take everyone by surprise without any kind of buildup. That is what happened in a recent episode of the show as one contestant’s performance shocked everyone in the studio. Even Drew Carey could not hide his shock as he screamed, “Yes! Yes!” It was his strategy that came in handy for the contestant. The audience loved the moment as well, and they gave a standing ovation.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Stacy, who admitted to being “very nervous” as she stood next to the host on the stage. Stacy then revealed that she was a resident of Hershey, Pennsylvania, which Carey was familiar with. “I’ve been to Hershey, Pennsylvania,” he said. Once all that was done, it was time to play the game. It was one called Bonkers.

The rules of the game are simple. The contestants first get to see the prize. In this case, it was a stunning home office set, which included a desk, a chair, a cabinet, a desktop computer, and a smartphone. As is the case with most games on the show, the contestant would have to guess the price to win it. In Bonkers, a number is shown to the contestant. In this case, it was of four digits.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The number is shown on a board, and on the top and bottom of each digit, there is a hole. The contestant is provided with paddles that fit inside them. They have to simply guess if the price of the prize was higher or lower with individual digits. For example, the number shown to Stacy was 7,546. If the first digit in the price of the item was higher than 7, she has to put the padel in the hole above it.

If she thought it was lower, she’d place the paddle in the hole below. The same is followed for all the numbers. Now, Stacy had to place the paddles and run back to hit a buzzer. If she was right, it’d sound a bell. If she was wrong, a buzzer would go off. But she could run back and change her number if she was wrong, and then run back to hit the button again. The only problem was that she’d have 30 seconds in hand.

Screenshot showing Stacy playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Considering the time factor, Carey gave her some advice. “The more you look at the crowd or your friends, the more time will be five, 10 seconds gone away. So just throw them up there, hit a button,” he said. That is exactly what Stacy did as she slapped a pattern up there and ran back to hit the button. She did not need a second try, as the first one was perfect. The bell was sounded, and she won herself a brand new home office set.

You can watch the thrilling win in the video here.

