Privacy Policy Terms of Use
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win

On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
Fans of "The Price Is Right" witnessed a Christmas miracle as a player pulled off a close victory to bag a trip to Finland. The player, Paul, took on the show's popular game, "Cliff Hangers," where he had to show off his pricing skills to win. However, it turns out the player wasn't too good at it, as at one point, he almost pushed his chances of a win over the edge. But, through some miracle, he fell two steps short and won, prompting the host, Drew Carey, to thank the lord.

In the episode, Paul won the 'Bidder's Row' and made it to the main stage to join Carey and play the classic game. The host introduced him to the Cliff Hangers board, with some Christmas-themed changes. In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with a stylized mountain slope that has a scale that goes from 0 to 25 at the top. A small figurine called "the yodely" guy sits at the bottom as the contestant plays a pricing game. 

In the pricing game, the contestant is shown three smaller prizes with two digits in their price. The player has to guess the price of each item one by one, and if they get the price correct, the yodely guy stays put. However, if they get the price wrong, then the difference between their guess and the retail price is taken, and the yodeling guy climbs up those many steps. Thus, the goal is to guess the prices as close as possible and prevent the yodely guy, who was on a reindeer for this episode, from taking more than 25 steps and falling over the edge. 

For Paul's game, the three smaller prizes included a penguin silicone measuring cup, a wooden advent calendar with 24 magnetic ornaments, and a snowman lantern with LED lights. Starting with the measuring cup, Paul guessed its price to be $15, and he got it bang on the money. Next was the Advent calendar, and the contestant guessed it sold for $25, but this time, he got it wrong. The yodely guy then started off, singing his song, and took 8 steps, which meant Paul was off by $8, and the price of the calendar was $33. 

For the last item, the LED snowman, Paul guessed the price to be $35. He had a comfortable margin of $17 to make it, but it seemed like Paul had made a big blunder. After the buzzer sounded and the yodeling guy set off, it didn't seem to slow down. It climbed up to $15, then $20, and kept going as Carey yelled, "$5 to go!" It finally stopped at the 23rd mark, just two steps away from the edge. "Oh, Paul, that was cutting it close," Carey exclaimed as he congratulated the player. 

Paul then ran over to shake hands with the show's model, Rachel Reynods, who too was in shock. "Wow. Whew! A Christmas miracle," Carey yelled from across the stage as Paul celebrated his win, a trip to Finland. Watch the video here.

