ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win

While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey trying to brush off his mistake under the carpet (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey trying to brush off his mistake under the carpet (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Veteran host of "The Price Is Right" got a little carried away while celebrating with a contestant, as he knocked over a prop on the show's Christmas-themed set. As the player, Deborah aced the game, "Push Over", Carey tried his best to hide the mistake and divert attention to the winner, in a rather comical way. 

Screenshot showing carrying trying to hide his mistake (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey trying to hide his mistake (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Deborah won the contestant's row and got a chance to get up on the main stage and join Carey to play one of the show's classic games. After welcoming the Nashville, Tennessee resident to California, the host asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal the prizes she would be playing for. Gray announced that Deborah would be playing for a full backyard setup, including a set of couches, a barbecue, and an outdoor television. Carey then introduced her to the game called "Push Over. 

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with a shelf and a transparent screen at the end of it. On the shelf, there are nine blocks, each with a distinct number on it. The blocks are arranged in such an order that any four consecutive blocks represent the total retail value of the prize. However, the contestant has no idea where those numbers lie. Thus, to win the game, the contestant has to push the set of blocks over the edge till they think the four correct digits are placed within the transparent screen. The player can only push the blocks, as once they fall off, the blocks can't be retrieved. At the end, the host reveals the correct price hidden below the screen, and if the player gets all the numbers right, they win the prize. Otherwise, the game ends, and the contestant is left empty-handed. 

Screenshot showing Deborah playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Deborah playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Deborah's game, the nine blocks displayed the numbers: 5, 2, 3, 9, 7, 1, 6, 9, and 0, in that exact order. After Carey explained the rules and signalled her to push the blocks, the player only got rid of the '0' at the end, and guessed the price of the backyard setup to be $7,169. Carey then confirmed if she wanted to go with the guess, and after she told him that she was confident, the host went on to reveal the correct price. To Deborah's delight, the price turned out to be exactly $7,169. 

Screenshot showing Carey congratulating the player after knocking over the prop (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey congratulating the player after knocking over the prop (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Deborah jumped up in the air to celebrate, and Carey moved in to shake her hand. In the process, Carey knocked over a 'penguin' that was part of the show's Christmas-themed set. He then congratulated Deborah and tried hard to kick the penguin out of the frame and hide his mistake. "Oops! Nothing to see here!" the host joked. Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right' (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Deborah then ran over to check out the prizes. "I've been wanting an outdoor TV," she yelled as the show's model, Rachel Reynolds, congratulated her. The player was then set to win more after spinning the wheel, later in the show. 

Watch the video here

More on Market Realist: 

‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video

'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment

'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
51 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
54 minutes ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
18 hours ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
1 day ago
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
1 day ago
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
1 day ago
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
WALMART
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
Shopper, creator, @sharpintx fell victim to 'return fraud' in the worst possible way.
Dec 16, 2025
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
NEWS
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
Several companies have publicly stated that they are passing on the tariff costs to customers.
Dec 16, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
The guest was at a loss for words after hearing the value of the Patek Phillippe watch.
Dec 15, 2025
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
NEWS
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
The fast food chain has raise prices like other but won over its customer base like none.
Dec 15, 2025
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
NEWS
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
BofA Metals Cheif, Michael Widmer estimates gold to hit the $5,000/oz mark in 2026.
Dec 15, 2025
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
NEWS
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
Kevin Hassett said it would solely be up to the Fed Officials to make decisions on interest rates.
Dec 15, 2025
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
JEOPARDY
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
He might have never been on the show but clearly is a big fan.
Dec 12, 2025
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
NEWS
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
As per the Congress' Joint Economic Committee, Americans paid over $158 billion in tariff costs
Dec 12, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
Dec 11, 2025
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
NEWS
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.
Dec 11, 2025