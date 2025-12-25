'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win

While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.

Veteran host of "The Price Is Right" got a little carried away while celebrating with a contestant, as he knocked over a prop on the show's Christmas-themed set. As the player, Deborah aced the game, "Push Over", Carey tried his best to hide the mistake and divert attention to the winner, in a rather comical way.

Screenshot showing Carey trying to hide his mistake (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Deborah won the contestant's row and got a chance to get up on the main stage and join Carey to play one of the show's classic games. After welcoming the Nashville, Tennessee resident to California, the host asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal the prizes she would be playing for. Gray announced that Deborah would be playing for a full backyard setup, including a set of couches, a barbecue, and an outdoor television. Carey then introduced her to the game called "Push Over.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with a shelf and a transparent screen at the end of it. On the shelf, there are nine blocks, each with a distinct number on it. The blocks are arranged in such an order that any four consecutive blocks represent the total retail value of the prize. However, the contestant has no idea where those numbers lie. Thus, to win the game, the contestant has to push the set of blocks over the edge till they think the four correct digits are placed within the transparent screen. The player can only push the blocks, as once they fall off, the blocks can't be retrieved. At the end, the host reveals the correct price hidden below the screen, and if the player gets all the numbers right, they win the prize. Otherwise, the game ends, and the contestant is left empty-handed.

Screenshot showing Deborah playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Deborah's game, the nine blocks displayed the numbers: 5, 2, 3, 9, 7, 1, 6, 9, and 0, in that exact order. After Carey explained the rules and signalled her to push the blocks, the player only got rid of the '0' at the end, and guessed the price of the backyard setup to be $7,169. Carey then confirmed if she wanted to go with the guess, and after she told him that she was confident, the host went on to reveal the correct price. To Deborah's delight, the price turned out to be exactly $7,169.

Screenshot showing Carey congratulating the player after knocking over the prop (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Deborah jumped up in the air to celebrate, and Carey moved in to shake her hand. In the process, Carey knocked over a 'penguin' that was part of the show's Christmas-themed set. He then congratulated Deborah and tried hard to kick the penguin out of the frame and hide his mistake. "Oops! Nothing to see here!" the host joked.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right' (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Deborah then ran over to check out the prizes. "I've been wanting an outdoor TV," she yelled as the show's model, Rachel Reynolds, congratulated her. The player was then set to win more after spinning the wheel, later in the show.

Watch the video here.

