Privacy Policy Terms of Use
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's reaction said it all after hearing wild answers about Vegas

Harvey was disappointed with the players who couldn't come up with the most obvious answers.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Las Vegas is known for plenty of things, but contestants on "Family Feud" had a tough time naming a few. In the game where host Steve Harvey went around seeking the most obvious responses, the players of the Ibidapo family gave him answers he could never have imagined.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Bearden and the Ibidapo families. He called up the contestants, Falilah and Robin, to the podium for the final face-off of the night. With the two players at the buzzer, he asked the survey question, "Name something associated with Las Vegas," and Falilah got to the buzzer first. She came up with the top answer on the board, "Casinos," and won the question for her team. 

As the Ibidapo family chose to play, the turn passed on to Morenika, who answered the question with "Strip clubs," which surprisingly wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike right off the bat. Next up was Michael, who, after a brief pause, came up with the most bizarre answer, "Sin City," which made Harvey take a step back. Las Vegas is otherwise known as 'Sin City,' but the question was not what Vegas is synonymous with. Expectedly, it wasn't, and the team got back-to-back strikes. 

With two strikes on the board, it was all up to Kaylah to come up with a winning answer and save the game.  "You need to slow this down. If it's not there, the other family can steal and win the game." Harvey cautioned her before reading her the question. With their entire game on the line, Kaylah came up with the answer, "Celebrity shows", which was again not the best response. She felt like she had to clarify her answer, "Like, Usher, the show that he just performed. Residency! That's what it's called." Harvey matched the explanation with skepticism, "Oh, I got you!"

Luckily for the team, the answer showed up on the board, and the round kept going for the team. The next player in line was Wanda, who, under equal pressure, came up with "Lights". Harvey felt the answer was good enough to keep the round going, and it turned out to be right as it showed up on the board. Now with one answer left to get, the turn circled back to Falilah, who came up with "The Las Vegas Strip," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. 

The Beardon family now had the chance to steal all the points to win the round and the game to get a chance to play 'Fast Money' round for $20,000. "Family, one answer left. You give it to me, if it's there, your family steals, your family wins the game. If it's not there, the other family wins the game," Harvey said before reading the question for one last time. After a brief discussion, the team came up with "The world-famous 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign" but it wasn't up there, and the Ibidapo family kept their points and won the round. 

Watch the team's celebration and Harvey's hilarious reactions here

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing the names of famous 'Steves' in the world

Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
NEWS
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
Feb 27, 2026