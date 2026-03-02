ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question

Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey relating to one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey relating to one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Since "Family Feud" mostly features questions that normal people can relate to, sometimes they take the host, Steve Harvey, back to his struggling days. In one game, when the host was going around looking for the worst things about public steam rooms, a few of the answers gave him some unpleasant flashbacks. While Harvey shared some anecdotes, his facial expressions made it clear how much he had been through. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Hastings and the Holloway family, and he called up the contestants Tim and Joretta from the respective teams for the face-off. With the two players ready to go, he read the survey question, 'What's the worst thing about a public steam room?" Joretta hit the buzzer first and answered with "Unsanitary," which showed up in the second spot. However, Tim did better, as his answer, "Ugly people," showed up at the top spot and cracked up Harvey. "That's a damn true statement," the host said as the team chose to play the question. 

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Kimi, who, after hearing the question, came up with "Too hot". The answer turned out to be relatable to both the audience and the host. After it showed up on the board, Harvey went on to share some anecdotes. "Yeah. Them ones at the hotel, they had that thing turned up, man," he said. "You can't sit in that for no time. You sit 30 minutes in a public steam room, you're special," the host joked, cracking up the room. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With no strikes so far, the turn passed on to Emily, who came up with "The smell", which Harvey agreed with as it resonated with the survey. Next up was Elizabeth, who struggled to find a response, and "Oh, my gosh, I have no idea," was all she could say before her time ran out. With one strike on the board, and one answer left to get, the turn passed on to Haley, who came up with the answer, "Towels", which unfortunately wasn't on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, with two strikes on the board, it was all up to Tim again to save the game for his team. After hearing the question again, he came up with "They're broke very often." The strange answer turned out to be too much for the audience to relate to, and with that, the Hastings family struck out. The turn then passed to the other team, who could now steal all the points and win the round with just one answer. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After hearing the question one last time, the Holloway family discussed among themselves, and the team's leader, Joretta, answered, "We're gonna say slippery." Unfortunately, that wasn't the answer on the board, and the Hastings family got to keep all the points and win the round. "That was a good one, though," Harvey said to console the Holloway family, before revealing the one remaining answer on the board: "Can't see."

Watch their celebration here

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer

‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.
28 minutes ago
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
NEWS
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
Michael Green isn't worried about AI stocks, as a passive investment bubble is a "more salient" risk
1 hour ago
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
NEWS
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
The AI assistant app seems to have benefitted from the headlines that emerged after Trump's rant.
3 hours ago
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
NEWS
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile have their own spam blocking tools for their subscribers.
3 hours ago
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
NEWS
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
2 days ago
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
NEWS
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
While the IMF warned the current administration's policies could make deficits worse.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
Fans couldn't believe how a contestant failed to secure just 31 points out of the 200 that his partner had scored.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
While the answer touched Harvey's heart, he was sure nobody would do that for a celebrity.
3 days ago
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
NEWS
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
Trump's claims were both partially true and ridiculous, according to industry analysts.
3 days ago
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
NEWS
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
People on social media accused the actor of being a hypocrite, urging him to step up first.
3 days ago
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
Trump's pledge sounds empty as OBBBA has shaved over $1 trillion in social safety nets funding.
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
While her answer wasn't technically wrong, the survey begged to differ.
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
After getting three zeros on the board, Nori had the impossible task of winning with two answers
4 days ago
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
NEWS
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
An underlying stock rotation has triggered a potential countdown to a crash.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars
Harvey couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a jab at J-Lo's relationship status
5 days ago
Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way
NEWS
Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way
While the president championed his policies, the ground reality tells a woeful tale.
5 days ago
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
NEWS
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
Companies will be in no rush to reduce prices as trade uncertainty continues, the bank noted.
6 days ago
Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'
NEWS
Trump has a major warning for nations that 'play games' with US trade deals: 'Beware'
Trump threatened to use different laws to punish countries that back away from negotiated deals.
6 days ago
Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions
Despite his experience, Harvey didn't know much about the prep that goes into competing on the show
6 days ago
New report says Trump's economy grew much slower than expected in the fourth quarter
NEWS
New report says Trump's economy grew much slower than expected in the fourth quarter
With slacking consumer spending and the 43-day shutdown, the GDP grew by just 1.4%.
Feb 21, 2026