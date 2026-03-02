'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question

Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.

Since "Family Feud" mostly features questions that normal people can relate to, sometimes they take the host, Steve Harvey, back to his struggling days. In one game, when the host was going around looking for the worst things about public steam rooms, a few of the answers gave him some unpleasant flashbacks. While Harvey shared some anecdotes, his facial expressions made it clear how much he had been through.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Hastings and the Holloway family, and he called up the contestants Tim and Joretta from the respective teams for the face-off. With the two players ready to go, he read the survey question, 'What's the worst thing about a public steam room?" Joretta hit the buzzer first and answered with "Unsanitary," which showed up in the second spot. However, Tim did better, as his answer, "Ugly people," showed up at the top spot and cracked up Harvey. "That's a damn true statement," the host said as the team chose to play the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Kimi, who, after hearing the question, came up with "Too hot". The answer turned out to be relatable to both the audience and the host. After it showed up on the board, Harvey went on to share some anecdotes. "Yeah. Them ones at the hotel, they had that thing turned up, man," he said. "You can't sit in that for no time. You sit 30 minutes in a public steam room, you're special," the host joked, cracking up the room.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With no strikes so far, the turn passed on to Emily, who came up with "The smell", which Harvey agreed with as it resonated with the survey. Next up was Elizabeth, who struggled to find a response, and "Oh, my gosh, I have no idea," was all she could say before her time ran out. With one strike on the board, and one answer left to get, the turn passed on to Haley, who came up with the answer, "Towels", which unfortunately wasn't on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, with two strikes on the board, it was all up to Tim again to save the game for his team. After hearing the question again, he came up with "They're broke very often." The strange answer turned out to be too much for the audience to relate to, and with that, the Hastings family struck out. The turn then passed to the other team, who could now steal all the points and win the round with just one answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After hearing the question one last time, the Holloway family discussed among themselves, and the team's leader, Joretta, answered, "We're gonna say slippery." Unfortunately, that wasn't the answer on the board, and the Hastings family got to keep all the points and win the round. "That was a good one, though," Harvey said to console the Holloway family, before revealing the one remaining answer on the board: "Can't see."

Watch their celebration here.

