ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Ex-Treasury official warns Americans will face higher fuel prices unless US makes one key decision

David Malpass told Fox Business that U.S. energy independence will be crucial for growth measures
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Former World Bank president David Malpass speaks at a press conference (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Former World Bank president David Malpass speaks at a press conference (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Consumers in the United States have begun to feel the pinch of the U.S.-Iran conflict in the Middle East, with oil prices surging to $120 per barrel and gas prices spiking across the country. This has raised a fresh wave of concerns over the country's dependence on foreign oil, despite President Donald Trump's push for U.S. energy dominance and his 'Drill Baby Drill' campaign. Speaking in an interview on Fox Business, former Treasury undersecretary David Malpass warned Americans that fuel prices could remain a problem if the country doesn't focus on indigenous energy production. 

The Tesoro refinery, located South of Los Angeles (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)
The Tesoro refinery, located South of Los Angeles (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

"We want peace and prosperity, and energy dependency is blocking that. So the solution is clear, we need more energy production in the U.S. and Europe," Malpass told Maria Bartiromo, on "Mornings With Maria." While the U.S. has succeeded with onshore oil production thanks to the fracking revolution, it is far from being energy independent. While the country is the largest oil producer in the world, the recent turmoil due to the Iran conflict has made it clear that energy-dominant and energy-independent aren't the same thing.

A sign that saysRepresentative image of a sign that says "Drill Baby Drill!" is visible at the seat of a cabinet secretary during a Cabinet Meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Following the attacks, gasoline prices spiked across the country, with the average reaching $3.578 per gallon, as per the AAA. The key issue here is the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz through which about 25% of global oil passes. Iran's move made it clear that the U.S. is in no position to sustain economic operations if the Strait is blocked for long. “If the Strait is not operational, there is no way in h*ll the US can replace that,” said Samantha Gross, director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at the Brookings Institution. Furthermore, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the world's ‌largest oil exporter, warned that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz will have "catastrophic consequences" on global energy supply, the BBC reported.

Representative image of a gas tanker passing by a Chevron petroleum storage tank at Port Everglades (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of a gas tanker passing by a Chevron petroleum storage tank at Port Everglades (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Malpass also noted that in the immediate term, taking out the Iranian navy and making sure the Strait of Hormuz can be protected is the only way to help oil prices, and long-term growth measures need to be undertaken to establish energy independence. When asked if the skyrocketing prices will cause a global recession, he said it may not be the case, as the spike in oil prices is temporary and many countries are exploring alternatives already. "The Saudis are exploring a Red Sea destination, and other countries are changing their supply lines." However, he noted that there are some weak spots, like jet fuel, which is hard to store; thus, some immediate changes will need to be made to ensure the smooth functioning of the global economy. 

Meanwhile, President Trump has remained largely unbothered by the rising fuel prices as he considers the conflict more important. “So if we have a little high oil prices for a little while, but as soon as this ends, those prices are going to drop, I believe lower than even before,” Trump told reporters last week. This Tuesday, he further commented that the Iran war was "very complete, pretty much," according to the BBC, causing a swing in oil prices. Following his comments, oil prices dropped to $90, but relief in fuel prices for consumers in the U.S. is yet to arrive. 

More on Market Realist: 

Oil prices in the US have hit $110 a barrel as it soars to a level not seen in years

American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay

Trump's latest move has led to a surge in gas prices — but his administration says don't panic

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Ex-Treasury official warns Americans will face higher fuel prices unless US makes one key decision
NEWS
Ex-Treasury official warns Americans will face higher fuel prices unless US makes one key decision
David Malpass told Fox Business that U.S. energy independence will be crucial for growth measures
3 hours ago
GOP senator proposes a new tax-free plan to save $250,000 on your first home
NEWS
GOP senator proposes a new tax-free plan to save $250,000 on your first home
Sen. Rick Scott has proposed 'American Dream Accounts' that would help people save for a home.
4 hours ago
The US is 'woefully underprepared' for a recession due to mounting debt, warns CRFB
NEWS
The US is 'woefully underprepared' for a recession due to mounting debt, warns CRFB
The nonpartisan fiscal watchdog CFRB has warned that the U.S. may be heading blindly into the next crisis.
6 hours ago
Anthropic CEO says AI models being 'conscious' is not a possibility we can rule out
NEWS
Anthropic CEO says AI models being 'conscious' is not a possibility we can rule out
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explains if AI models can actually go rogue and rebel against humans.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left baffled as contestants come up with new words
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left baffled as contestants come up with new words
By the end of the game, Harvey was left wondering what he had just heard.
7 hours ago
Millions of Americans could keep their first $75,000 tax-free with new proposed tax reform
NEWS
Millions of Americans could keep their first $75,000 tax-free with new proposed tax reform
Senator Cory Booker is set to introduce the new tax with the aim to curb the cost-of-living crisis
1 day ago
If you’re an expecting mom, one American state is willing to pay you a $1500 check
NEWS
If you’re an expecting mom, one American state is willing to pay you a $1500 check
Illinois is looking to setup Newborn Equity Support Transfer program to help mothers with childcare
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's reaction said it all after hearing wild answers about Vegas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's reaction said it all after hearing wild answers about Vegas
Harvey was disappointed with the players who couldn't come up with the most obvious answers.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers to a bizarre question on Dracula
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers to a bizarre question on Dracula
Some of the answers were too bizarre even for the seasoned host, Steve Harvey.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins big as Drew Carey fumbles and drops the cards in a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins big as Drew Carey fumbles and drops the cards in a game
While the host fumbled the card, it had just enough for Brenda to win a brand new car
4 days ago
CFRB warns removal of Trump's signature tariffs may raise national debt to $58 trillion
NEWS
CFRB warns removal of Trump's signature tariffs may raise national debt to $58 trillion
The nonpartisan fiscal watchdog revised its estimates to add $2 trillion to its earlier projection.
4 days ago
Governor Newsom's regulations will further spike gas prices in California, warns Chevron
NEWS
Governor Newsom's regulations will further spike gas prices in California, warns Chevron
Chevron president Andy Walz urged the state's regulators to review their climate policy.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing the names of famous 'Steves' in the world
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing the names of famous 'Steves' in the world
Harvey looked like he had enough as yet another question popped up, targeting him on the show.
4 days ago
Popular chip brand recalls its product sold in 6 states — check your pantry ASAP
NEWS
Popular chip brand recalls its product sold in 6 states — check your pantry ASAP
Frito-Lay has recalled certain bags of its popular Miss Vickie's Dill Pickle Potato Chips
4 days ago
Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict
NEWS
Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict
Americans are paying 26 cents more for gas than a week ago.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth
Harvey was left holding his stomach after almost every answer the Hunter family gave.
5 days ago
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
NEWS
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
The firm's chief global equities strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, has warned that a correction is imminent.
6 days ago
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
NEWS
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
The suit alleged Tinder charged older users more for its Gold and Platinum subscriptions
6 days ago
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
NEWS
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
The Yoyo Gummy candies are part of an ongoing recall across 14 states over unallowed food dye.
6 days ago
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
NEWS
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
The two progressives estimate the tax would bring in $4.4 trillion over the next decade.
Mar 3, 2026