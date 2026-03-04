ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay

“If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” a renowned economist stated.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

People in a warzone face loss of life and property, but those who are far away also have to pay a price because of economic instability. Despite public sentiment against war, there is a potential for escalating conflict with Iran, which could also affect oil prices globally. 'Operation Epic Fury' has entered day five, and it has been estimated that President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran could cost the US economy up to $210 billion, according to fiscal expert and director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, Kent Smetters. As the operation moves forward, the financial impact on taxpayers will significantly affect household budgets and the economy at large, Fortune reported. 

Americans react to U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran in LA (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)
Americans react to U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran in LA (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)

Smetters, with backgrounds at the U.S. Treasury and the Congressional Budget Office, used his model to evaluate the macroeconomic and fiscal effects of federal policies. He projected that the average burden on taxpayers would reach an estimated $40 billion, perhaps even $95 billion, and a direct impact of $65 billion if military activity lasts more than two months. He also determined that the expenses of replacing equipment, ammunition, and other supplies could cause the figures to escalate. “If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” he stated.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)

Smetters further explained that due to uncertainties associated with continued Middle Eastern hostilities, the U.S. faces an extra economic loss estimated at $115 billion, with potential variability between $50 billion and $210 billion, on top of military expenses. This loss includes financial conditions, energy markets, and trade disruptions. Furthermore, the expenses of the IEEPA tariff regime are estimated to be $179 billion, and the Supreme Court's ruling may necessitate reimbursements to American businesses or taxpayers.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker) 

According to Trump, military operations, including ground forces, may last "four to five weeks" with possible extensions. Smetters assessed that there will be significant financial ramifications since munitions could run out and expenditures could rise dramatically after two months. Approximately $630 million has already been spent on preparations for the strikes. Fiscal conservatives are more concerned about the federal debt and the long-term consequences of the war because only 25% of the public supports American strikes on Iran. “One problem I have with cost-of-war calculations is that they really do ignore the counterfactual,” Smetters said in conclusion, adding that, “If Iran really did get a nuclear weapon, then we might have spent a lot more on military and even the repair of cities later on.”

U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)
U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn at the White House (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

Operating two aircraft carrier strike groups costs $390 million monthly. The financial implications are significant, affecting oil prices and stock values. U.S. military expenditure nears a trillion dollars annually, and costs are expected to increase as the conflict with Iran continues.

More on Market Realist:

Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'

IRS watchdog warns American taxpayers may face 'greater challenges' amid recent issues

American taxpayers could reimburse oil firms for the money spent in Venezuela, claims Trump

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
48% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are expected to raise prices during the next six months, up from 36% the year before.
25 minutes ago
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
Economists warn that taxpayers will be burdened with $20 million per day in interest for tariff refund delays
1 hour ago
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
He called AI the new front of wonderful stuff coming, while mentioning its possible benefits.
1 hour ago
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
Private jet flights from Muscat to Istanbul have skyrocketed to almost $93,000, double the typical price.
1 hour ago
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
It has to be noted that the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.
3 hours ago
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
“If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” a renowned economist stated.
3 hours ago
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
Martha Shedden believes Trump's plan was only aimed at helping wealthy Americans.
22 hours ago
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
The president's pick for Fed Chair has repeatedly said AI productivity gains will allow rate cuts.
22 hours ago
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
A police investigation confirmed the fraud and the accused has been sentenced to prison.
22 hours ago
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
This is not the case in all states but it certainly holds true in most cases.
22 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
He played the game perfectly to win the big prize.
22 hours ago
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
ECONOMY & WORK
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
Madogiwa-zoku or the Window tribe are a set of elderly employees retained in a company with a menial desk job without being rendered obsolete
1 day ago
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
ECONOMY & WORK
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
The Social Security fund is running low and could be insolvent in six years.
1 day ago
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
A new report shows 182,000 residents exited the high-tax state of Massachusetts in the past 5 years.
1 day ago
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
AI adoption is accelerating, but hidden risks could cost companies dearly.
2 days ago
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
ECONOMY & WORK
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
The job growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sector.
2 days ago
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.
3 days ago
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
ECONOMY & WORK
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
The billionaire also predicted that other companies would follow suit in the future.
4 days ago
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
His comments have led to several Americans calling him out for not reducing beef prices.
4 days ago