ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict

Americans are paying 26 cents more for gas than a week ago.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Gas prices are on the rise across the United States as a direct consequence of the ongoing Iran conflict. Naturally, consumers are feeling the pressure, but President Donald Trump doesn't seem especially worried about it, as he insisted that his sole focus was on the military operation. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the president said, "If they rise, they rise," referring to the gas prices, adding that the success of the military operation was far more important.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The U.S. military operation and Iran’s subsequent attacks on the Persian Gulf energy sector have increased crude oil prices by more than $10 per barrel. This, in turn, has resulted in a hike in gasoline prices in the United States, with the average price per gallon reaching the highest level since Trump took office last year. According to data from industry tracker GasBuddy, consumers are paying about 26 cents more per gallon than last week, with the average price rising to $3.246, the highest since April 2025. The data is similar to that of the American Automobile Association, which shows Friday's national average to be about $3.320. 

Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

While the rising prices could be a cause of concern for drivers, it isn't for the president. "I don't have any concern about it," Trump told Reuters, before adding, "They'll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit." The remark is in stark contrast to the claims he made last month in his State of the Union Address, where he touted low gas prices as an economic win of his administration. 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool)

At the time, the remarks did hold water as gas prices had been consistently sliding with the national average dipping below $3 in December, as per CBS News. But now, the prices are on the rise again with the conflict intensifying.  "Oil prices have been creeping up on the possibility of attacks," Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy, told CBS News. He added that he expects the prices to rise by another 10 to 15 cents per gallon in the next week. On the president's remark about prices cooling down rapidly, De Haan claimed that the price of diesel could take longer to come down, as the inventory is tighter. 

Representative image of high gas prices displayed at a downtown Chevron station on March 3, 2026 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
Representative image of high gas prices displayed at a downtown Chevron station on March 3, 2026 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

Although the president might seem unconcerned, his administration is scrambling to tackle the rising gas prices. According to Politico, Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, engaged with oil CEO and advisors, urging them to bring ideas to the Oval Office to lower gasoline prices in the wake of the attack on Iran. The White House is “looking under every rock for ideas on improving energy prices, especially gasoline prices,” one of the executives with knowledge of the meetings told the publication. The development was further confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday.

More on Market Realist: 

American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay

Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis

Expert says Trump's tariffs only benefit him and it will be 'bad for the US economy'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict
NEWS
Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict
Americans are paying 26 cents more for gas than a week ago.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth
Harvey was left holding his stomach after almost every answer the Hunter family gave.
8 hours ago
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
NEWS
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
The firm's chief global equities strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, has warned that a correction is imminent.
1 day ago
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
NEWS
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
The suit alleged Tinder charged older users more for its Gold and Platinum subscriptions
1 day ago
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
NEWS
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
The Yoyo Gummy candies are part of an ongoing recall across 14 states over unallowed food dye.
1 day ago
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
NEWS
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
The two progressives estimate the tax would bring in $4.4 trillion over the next decade.
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
Hearing the answer, Harvey knew the contestant would need god by his side to save his marriage.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
After painfully losing out by 5 points the previous night, the Baccus family made a comeback
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.
4 days ago
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
NEWS
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
Michael Green isn't worried about AI stocks, as a passive investment bubble is a "more salient" risk
4 days ago
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
NEWS
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
The AI assistant app seems to have benefitted from the headlines that emerged after Trump's rant.
4 days ago
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
NEWS
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile have their own spam blocking tools for their subscribers.
4 days ago
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
NEWS
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
7 days ago
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
NEWS
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
While the IMF warned the current administration's policies could make deficits worse.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
Fans couldn't believe how a contestant failed to secure just 31 points out of the 200 that his partner had scored.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
While the answer touched Harvey's heart, he was sure nobody would do that for a celebrity.
7 days ago
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
NEWS
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
Trump's claims were both partially true and ridiculous, according to industry analysts.
7 days ago
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
NEWS
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
People on social media accused the actor of being a hypocrite, urging him to step up first.
Feb 26, 2026
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
Trump's pledge sounds empty as OBBBA has shaved over $1 trillion in social safety nets funding.
Feb 26, 2026
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
While her answer wasn't technically wrong, the survey begged to differ.
Feb 26, 2026