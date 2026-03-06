Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict

Americans are paying 26 cents more for gas than a week ago.

Gas prices are on the rise across the United States as a direct consequence of the ongoing Iran conflict. Naturally, consumers are feeling the pressure, but President Donald Trump doesn't seem especially worried about it, as he insisted that his sole focus was on the military operation. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the president said, "If they rise, they rise," referring to the gas prices, adding that the success of the military operation was far more important.

President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The U.S. military operation and Iran’s subsequent attacks on the Persian Gulf energy sector have increased crude oil prices by more than $10 per barrel. This, in turn, has resulted in a hike in gasoline prices in the United States, with the average price per gallon reaching the highest level since Trump took office last year. According to data from industry tracker GasBuddy, consumers are paying about 26 cents more per gallon than last week, with the average price rising to $3.246, the highest since April 2025. The data is similar to that of the American Automobile Association, which shows Friday's national average to be about $3.320.

Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

While the rising prices could be a cause of concern for drivers, it isn't for the president. "I don't have any concern about it," Trump told Reuters, before adding, "They'll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit." The remark is in stark contrast to the claims he made last month in his State of the Union Address, where he touted low gas prices as an economic win of his administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool)

At the time, the remarks did hold water as gas prices had been consistently sliding with the national average dipping below $3 in December, as per CBS News. But now, the prices are on the rise again with the conflict intensifying. "Oil prices have been creeping up on the possibility of attacks," Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy, told CBS News. He added that he expects the prices to rise by another 10 to 15 cents per gallon in the next week. On the president's remark about prices cooling down rapidly, De Haan claimed that the price of diesel could take longer to come down, as the inventory is tighter.

Representative image of high gas prices displayed at a downtown Chevron station on March 3, 2026 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

Although the president might seem unconcerned, his administration is scrambling to tackle the rising gas prices. According to Politico, Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, engaged with oil CEO and advisors, urging them to bring ideas to the Oval Office to lower gasoline prices in the wake of the attack on Iran. The White House is “looking under every rock for ideas on improving energy prices, especially gasoline prices,” one of the executives with knowledge of the meetings told the publication. The development was further confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday.

