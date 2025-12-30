ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year

Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

America's inflation woes don't seem to be going away anytime soon, and an affordability crisis has kept consumers on their toes for almost all of 2025. But the price of gas has consistently dropped throughout the year. Recently, holiday travellers got to rejoice as their savings hit an all-time high with average gasoline prices dropping to $2.79 per gallon. For some states like Oklahoma, it was a shocking $2.10 per gallon, a record low. Now with 2026 at the doorstep, the outlook doesn't look bad either. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average prices are set to fall in the coming year.

Gas pumps | Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell
Representative image of a gas pump (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

As per 24/7 WallSt., the current average annual cost of gas for an American household is about $2,500, which accounts for roughly 3.2% of the average household expense. Furthermore, for an economy where consumer spending accounts for 70% of the gross domestic product, discretionary income is a major factor, and if gas prices take a little bit out of it, that's a good sign.

For some states like Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Tennessee, and Colorado, the average gas price is still hovering around $2.40 per gallon. For others like California, Oregon, and Washington, the average is close to or sometimes over $4 per gallon. Furthermore, there is anxiety about future prices as OPEC+ announced that it will cut production soon. 

Getty Images | Photo by Oleg Nikishin
Representative image of a worker at an oil refinery (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Oleg Nikishin)

While that hasn't happened in the past several months, the U.S. has continued to pump oil. The Benchmark WTI crude is currently trading at $57 a barrel, down from the $80 mark in January 2025. Despite the concerns, the EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), released earlier this month, estimated that gas prices are set to fall in 2026 to an average of $3.00 per gallon, from $3.11 per gallon.

The STEO further estimated that the average on-highway diesel fuel retail price will also drop from $3.60 per gallon in 2025 to $3.32 per gallon in 2026. This number was further higher in 2024, coming in at a whopping $3.60. Thus, with growing concerns of affordability, Americans need some relief, and gas prices may be one of the areas where they find it.

Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)
Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)

However, the savings from gas are likely to be offset by other energy costs, as the sector remains a mixed bag. The electricity bill for Americans is expected to rise in the coming year with the ongoing construction of power-consuming data centers for AI development and cryptocurrency. Electricity prices have climbed 36% over the last five years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they are expected to climb further, as per the EIA. The STEO shared that electricity prices will rise by 4.2% next year, and the hikes will be higher in some areas of the country. Furthermore, natural gas prices are expected to be 16% higher in 2026.

More on Market Realist:

Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it

Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?

Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
19 hours ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
20 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
4 days ago
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
5 days ago
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
6 days ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
7 days ago
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
7 days ago
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
7 days ago
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
Dec 23, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
WALMART
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
Shopper, creator, @sharpintx fell victim to 'return fraud' in the worst possible way.
Dec 16, 2025
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
NEWS
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
Several companies have publicly stated that they are passing on the tariff costs to customers.
Dec 16, 2025