ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?

With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
A customer pumps gas into their vehicle at a Shell station on April 10, 2025 (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)
A customer pumps gas into their vehicle at a Shell station on April 10, 2025 (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

With rising prices becoming a concern during the holiday season, Americans are expected to look for ways to celebrate on a budget. This is why a record number of Americans are set to hit the road for Thanksgiving as gas prices have dipped to the lowest levels since 2021. Citing data from the national fuel price tracker, GasBuddy, Fox News estimated that more Americans are set to take advantage of the low gas prices to drive, as airlines suffer from congestion and chaos. Furthermore, the American Automobile Association estimates nearly 80 million Americans will drive around the holiday, marking a significant rise from last year.

Representative image of a Delta Airlines Airbus A321-211 flying over Interstate 5 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kevin Carter)
Representative image of a traffic backing up on the  Interstate 5, San Diego (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kevin Carter)

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Fox News that Thanksgiving travel will see holiday gas prices hovering around the lowest holiday level since the COVID-19 pandemic. The tracker forecast that the prices will sit at a national average of $3.02 per gallon over the holiday, which would mark the lowest price since 2021, when the U.S. saw a national average of $3.40. The prices hit the highest level in U.S. history under the Joe Biden administration in June 2022, with the national average exceeding $5 per gallon, amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the aftermath of the pandemic. "President Trump’s ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’ agenda is driving down gas prices and providing critical savings to American families at the pump this Thanksgiving," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt exclusively told Fox News Digital, talking about the gas prices.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

The report further suggested that when a few West Coast states like California are excluded, the average may fall below the $3 mark. According to GasBuddy data, the 10 states for cheap gas include Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee,  Alabama, Missouri, and Nebraska, with the lowest price sitting at $2.49 in Oklahoma. On the other hand, California has the most expensive average cost of gas per gallon, sitting at $4.69. Furthermore, the top ten states with the most expensive gas, apart from California, include Hawaii, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, according to the data.

Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

With the low gas prices, the AAA estimates a record 71.7 million Americans will hit the road around the holiday, marking an increase of 1.7 million from last year and an increase of 1.3 million from the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The report forecast the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest pick-up day for car rentals, with returns peaking on Monday and Tuesday after the holiday. Apart from road travel, Thanksgiving air travel is set to pick up as well, with 5.84 million domestic travellers flying around the holiday, as per the AAA. The increase marks a 2% hike in the number of travellers as compared to last year, and an 11% hike as compared to 2019.

Representative image of travelers waiting to board a train in Austin, Texas (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of travelers waiting to board a train in Austin, Texas (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

The rise comes despite domestic fares being up by 3% compared to last year. Travel by bus, trains, and cruises is also forecast to go up by 9% as compared to last year and over 18% above 2019. With America's richest flourishing, cruise bookings have seen the highest demand, with bookings up by 20% from last year, as per the report cited by Reuters. 

More on Market Realist:

Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year

Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first

Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
16 hours ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
21 hours ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
23 hours ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
1 day ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
1 day ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
2 days ago
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
2 days ago
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
6 days ago
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
6 days ago
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
WALMART
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
The contestant Matt Lee drove home a brand new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid after his big win.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
The contestant, Sarah was already overwhelmed after making it to the big stage.
Nov 18, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
The contestant, a magician, tried to steal the watch before he lost a Toyota SUV in the Bonus Round.
Nov 18, 2025