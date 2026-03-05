ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis

The firm's chief global equities strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, has warned that a correction is imminent.
PUBLISHED 29 MINUTES AGO
Representative image of workers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
Representative image of workers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

Leading investment banking and financial services firm, Goldman Sachs, has issued a warning against "correction risks" to global stocks due to worsening geopolitical tensions, artificial intelligence disruption, and elevated valuations. The firm's chief global equities strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, wrote that the markets are exhibiting a similar pattern that was seen in the lead-up to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, in a research note published on Wednesday, Reuters reported. However, the veteran strategist added that he doesn't see the correction as a trigger for a long bear market, but as a buying opportunity for investors. 

Goldman Sachs | Photo by Chris Hondros | Getty Images
Representative image of a  financial professional working in the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chris Hondros)

In his research note, Oppenheimer referred to the risk premia, which is a measure of the extra return that investors expect to receive from a risk asset than a risk-free one, adding that they “have fallen sharply and are now, mostly, back to levels seen in the run-up to the financial crisis.” This trend, according to Oppenheimer, has left equities more vulnerable to outside shocks or disappointments, which could be driven by technology competition, geopolitical tensions, or a poor growth-inflation mix. 

Oppenheimer and his colleagues, Sharon Bell, Guillaume Jaisson, and Giovanni Ferrannini, collectively wrote in the research note that geopolitical uncertainty and AI-driven market anxiety alone serve as “a significant headwind for risk assets to absorb in the short term.” The economists claimed that the risks of a market correction are elevated, but any decline could serve as an entry point for investors, rather than the beginning of a prolonged bear market. Thus, Oppenheimer, in his note, did not predict a bear market but warned of the risks of a market correction in the short term. 

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: An NBC News live feed airs a clip from U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social video announcement in the White House James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on February 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched an attack on Iran Saturday morning. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Representative image of an NBC News live feed airing a clip from U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social video announcement of United States and Israel had launching an attack on Iran (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

He added that equity valuations are inflated even outside the U.S. and are running above their 20-year historical averages. Since Goldman strategists referred to the MSCI's All Country World Index, a gauge for global equities performance, Reuters noted that the index declined for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, marking a decline of 4% from its record high. Oppenheimer claimed that the trend indicates that the global market is more exposed to outside shocks, particularly those like the Iran conflict, which threatens global oil and gas supplies and can affect growth and inflation expectations.

Despite the risks, Goldman economists forecast the U.S. GDP to grow at a decent 2.8% rate, noting that global earnings estimates have risen since January as private sector balance sheets remain healthy enough to absorb shocks without triggering an economic downturn. The worrying observation made by Fortune is that the market signals resemble the lead-up to the 2008 crisis, when private-sector balance sheets also looked healthy. 

Representative image of a steel factory worker (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Thomas Barwick)
Representative image of a steel factory worker (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Thomas Barwick)

The outlier in the current situation is that earnings have continued to grow, and Goldman’s research shows earnings estimates have risen since the start of the year, marking an unusual positive. Thus, Oppenheimer recommended that investors keep diversifying to minimize risk. "We continue to recommend broad geographical, factor, and sector diversification as a way of improving risk-adjusted returns," he wrote, as per the publication.

More on Market Realist: 

JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008

Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason

Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
NEWS
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
The firm's chief global equities strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, has warned that a correction is imminent.
29 minutes ago
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
NEWS
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
The suit alleged Tinder charged older users more for its Gold and Platinum subscriptions
3 hours ago
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
NEWS
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
The Yoyo Gummy candies are part of an ongoing recall across 14 states over unallowed food dye.
5 hours ago
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
NEWS
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
The two progressives estimate the tax would bring in $4.4 trillion over the next decade.
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
Hearing the answer, Harvey knew the contestant would need god by his side to save his marriage.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
After painfully losing out by 5 points the previous night, the Baccus family made a comeback
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.
3 days ago
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
NEWS
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
Michael Green isn't worried about AI stocks, as a passive investment bubble is a "more salient" risk
3 days ago
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
NEWS
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
The AI assistant app seems to have benefitted from the headlines that emerged after Trump's rant.
3 days ago
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
NEWS
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile have their own spam blocking tools for their subscribers.
3 days ago
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
NEWS
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
5 days ago
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
NEWS
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
While the IMF warned the current administration's policies could make deficits worse.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
Fans couldn't believe how a contestant failed to secure just 31 points out of the 200 that his partner had scored.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
While the answer touched Harvey's heart, he was sure nobody would do that for a celebrity.
6 days ago
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
NEWS
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
Trump's claims were both partially true and ridiculous, according to industry analysts.
6 days ago
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
NEWS
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
People on social media accused the actor of being a hypocrite, urging him to step up first.
7 days ago
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
Trump's pledge sounds empty as OBBBA has shaved over $1 trillion in social safety nets funding.
7 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
While her answer wasn't technically wrong, the survey begged to differ.
7 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
After getting three zeros on the board, Nori had the impossible task of winning with two answers
7 days ago
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
NEWS
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
An underlying stock rotation has triggered a potential countdown to a crash.
Feb 25, 2026