ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash

A post on X could move trillions of dollars due to the power that retail investors hold
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a trader monitoring offers in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index options |(Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative image of a trader monitoring offers in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index options |(Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

The global economy and the stock market are facing a great threat from artificial intelligence, not from an investment bubble, but from its potential to generate and disseminate fake information that can cause mass hysteria. The markets are particularly fragile as retail investors with little to no experience have become the dominant force, and their reliance on social media spells bad news. While a non-AI-related fake news incident is already in the books, there could soon be an avalanche triggered by generative AI fake news, which can move markets 6% with just a post on X, as per Fortune.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin
Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin

Chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, Paul Donovan, recently shared an observation that the markets no longer rely on the actual economic realities of the world, and instead, people judge through the sensationalized media output of their smartphones. Even a top economist at Moody’s Analytics, Mark Zandi, has warned of the increased risks of unsubstantiated rumors. “Markets appear increasingly tainted by speculation,” Zandi wrote on social media. “Markets risk moving in a big way, causality is reversed, and falling asset prices threaten an already vulnerable economy. There are times when I feel markets are overdone and increasingly disconnected from the economy. This is one of those times," he added. 

Eminent American economist Mark Zandi. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson)
Eminent American economist Mark Zandi. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson)

Last year, an incident on these lines caused financial damage, after "unsourced headlines" about a potential  “90-day pause in tariffs” went viral on social media, sending markets into a state of turbulence. The frenzy started with National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett's early morning interview with Fox News, where he was asked whether the president would consider a "90-day pause in tariffs". While Hassett said, "The president is (going to) decide what the president is (going to) decide," many interpreted it as Trump was considering the pause, and a game of Chinese whispers began.

Hasett with Trump in the Oval Office (Cover image source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)
Hasett with Trump in the Oval Office (Cover image source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)

According to CNN’s analysis, the first X post claiming Trump is going to pause tariffs hit X at 10:11 a.m. and within minutes, the New York Stock Exchange, which was recovering from early-morning lows, suddenly surged. The viral posts on X caught the eye of CNBC editors, who soon published a banner saying, “HASSETT: TRUMP IS CONSIDERING A 90-DAY PAUSE IN TARIFFS FOR ALL COUNTRIES, EXCEPT CHINA." Later, Reuters shared an altered version, citing CNBC, adding to the fire. After the joyous surge, the stocks quickly retreated after the White House firmly denied the supposed headline. CNBC reported the White House denial, and Reuters updated its stories before publishing an advisory. However, the financial damage was done within hours of an X post going viral, as per WTTW

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin
Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin

The vulnerability is further exacerbated by the new dynamics of the market, where "dumb money" or retail investors make up a chunk of the investments. According to Fortune, retail investors accounted for a whopping $5.4 trillion in trading activity in 2025, driven by mobile trading apps, online chat groups, and social media communities. Thus, if these highly active, digitally driven, connected retail investors act on sensationalized headlines, the consequences could be dire. “If you put enough ants together, they can move a very big log," Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told the Associated Press, summarizing the situation.

More on Market Realist:

Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market

Top engineer at Anthropic issues warning that AI may eliminate certain job titles in 2026

Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
ECONOMY & WORK
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
A post on X could move trillions of dollars due to the power that retail investors hold
4 hours ago
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
Despite a poor start, the contestant came close to winning the big prize.
6 hours ago
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
COSTCO
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
The retailer had to face big losses as customers abused the no questions asked return policy.
7 hours ago
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
The President is reportedly looking to pass tax breaks using reconciliation.
7 hours ago
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
"Monetary policymakers would face tradeoffs between unemployment and inflation," Fed governor said.
7 hours ago
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
7 hours ago
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
The Democrats will make affordability a huge campaign issue ahead of the November elections.
9 hours ago
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
He believes that the situation is similar to what the country witnessed before the 2008 crash.
11 hours ago
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
A new report suggests the investment led growth had made the rich richer and put pressure on workers
1 day ago
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
ECONOMY & WORK
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
The low-middle class of the country is feeling the crippling pressure of the affordability crisis
1 day ago
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
Thankfully, no illness or injury has been reported yet because of the foreign objects.
1 day ago
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
The OpenAI boss believes that it is impossible to scale such a model at this moment.
1 day ago
GOP lawmaker has an update on $2,000 stimulus checks — and it's not good news for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP lawmaker has an update on $2,000 stimulus checks — and it's not good news for Americans
He asked Americans to forget about the stimulus checks until the tariffs issue is dealt with.
1 day ago
Finance expert predicts a major crisis in 2028 — including the 'Ghost GDP' situation
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert predicts a major crisis in 2028 — including the 'Ghost GDP' situation
The technology will see millions out of jobs, cutting their spending power by a huge margin.
1 day ago
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
He spoke about the 5% wealth tax proposed in California as a starting point.
2 days ago
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
The recall is over the possibility of glass in the product.
2 days ago
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
ECONOMY & WORK
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
Child care costs are a major concern in Pennsylvania’s 7th District.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
The Shark Tank investor believes that the new Mayor would tax people into oblivion.
2 days ago
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
The President's tariffs were recently adjudged illegal by the US Supreme Court.
2 days ago
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
ECONOMY & WORK
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
“If Wendy’s wants to stay competitive, it needs mouthwatering vegan options—not another animal on the menu,” PETA president Tracy Reiman stated.
2 days ago