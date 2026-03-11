'Price Is Right' contestant's T-shirt seemingly jinxed his shot at winning a $24,000 car

The contestant came quite close to winning but it was not to be.

'The Price Is Right' can be a cruel game sometimes, and that is exactly what one contestant figured out in a recent episode of the show. He wore a shirt that said he didn’t know the price of anything, and that might have jinxed his chances, as a wrong answer cost him a brand-new car. He came quite close to winning the grand prize, but it was just not meant to be.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Michael, who had made his way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. He played a game called Gridlock, the rules of which are simple. In it, a contestant has a chance to win a brand-new car, but they must get its price right. A racetrack is set up on the stage, complete with miniature cars, each of which has a number written on it. In this case, the first car had the number 2 on it and was moved to a different lane.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Michael now had to guess the next digits in the price of the car using the numbers on the other cars. He could choose from 64, 51, and 78, and he went with 78. This means that the first three digits in the car’s price were 2, 7, and 8 in that order. Unfortunately for the contestant, this was not the right answer. Host Drew Carey then revealed that he only had one more shot at winning the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant then chose 64 and was correct. He celebrated like he had won the car, but there was still a long way to go. For the last two digits, Michael had to choose from 80, 12, and 35, and there would be no second chance if he got it wrong this time. He went with 35, but that was incorrect. The correct answer was 80 as the price of the car was $26,480. Despite the tough loss, the contestant did not seem to be very upset.

Screenshot showing the contestant Michael. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

In an earlier episode, a woman had better luck as she won a car just two days before her birthday. Her name was Eve, and she played ‘Temptation,’ the rules of which are pretty similar to ‘Gridlock.’ A contestant has to guess the price of the car to win it, but they have to do so using the prices of some other items. The first digit in the price of the car, in this case, was also a 2.

Screenshot showing Eve celebrating. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She was then shown four other items, and had to pick one digit from their prices to guess the price of the car. Eve also had the choice of taking the other four prizes and leaving the car, but she did not do that. It eventually proved to be the correct decision as she won the grand prize.

You can watch Michael's heartbreaking loss here.

