'Price Is Right' contestant wins big as Drew Carey fumbles and drops the cards in a game

While the host fumbled the card, it had just enough for Brenda to win a brand new car

An elderly contestant on "The Price Is Right" pulled off a miraculous win in one of the show's classic games after a rare fumble from the host, Drew Carey. In the last leg of the 'Pocket Change' game, the contestant Brenda needed a great deal of luck to win a brand new Honda Civic car, as she needed one of the rare high-dollar amounts from her cards. Before the grand reveal, the cards shuffled out of Carey's hand, and he made a solid recovery, saying he dropped the cards as it was "too heavy" from the prize-winning money it was carrying.

Screenshot showing Carey dropping the card (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Brenda won the Bidder's Row and made it to the main stage to play a classic game. After welcoming her, the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the "Pocket Change" game for a brand new Honda Civic sedan. In the game, the goal for the player is to guess the digits in the price of the car in the correct order and win enough pocket change to buy it from the show's model.

The game features a large board with six numbers displayed at the top and five smaller screens in the middle. Around the board, a total of 20 pouches are placed, and each of them contains a dollar amount starting from $0, then $0.05, $0.1, all the way up to $2. The player is given the first digit in the price of the car, 25 cents, and the starting price of the prize is set to 25 cents as well. With each correct guess, the player earns an envelope to increase their funds, and with every wrong guess, the price of the car goes up by 25 cents. In the end, the goal for the contestant is to end up with enough pocket change to afford the car.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

For Brenda's game, the first digit on the board was a "2," and the rest of the digits displayed at the top included 4, 7, 3, 8, and 5. "You're gonna pick four of them to give us the right price for the Honda Civic," Carey explained to the player. For her first guess, Brenda chose the number 7 since everyone in the audience asked her to, but it was incorrect, and the price of the car went up to 50 cents. She then chose 4, which was also incorrect, and the price of the car went up to 75 cents.

Finally, Brenda landed on the correct number, '5', and picked an envelope from the board. Now she had to choose from 3, 8, 7, or 4 for the third digit, and she picked 7 again, which was wrong again. With the price of the car reaching $1, she chose 8 and got it right for another envelope. For the fourth digit, she picked 3, and she was right on the first try to get another envelope. For the fourth digit, she looked to the audience again and chose 4, which was wrong, and the price went up to $1.25. For the last digit, only the number 7 was left, and she automatically picked it. "That's it for you. Here we go," Brenda angrily said to the model James O'Halloran, who had raised the price of the car.

Screenshot showing Brenda getting excited (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Then came the time for the reveal, and Carey showed that Brenda got a dime from her first envelope, which wasn't a good start. Her next card got her another dime, and she needed over a dollar to win the car. As Carey went to reveal the third card, he dropped it on the floor. "I got it. Man. Sorry, I think I dropped it because it was so heavy," Carey said before revealing that the card had $2, which meant Brenda won the car.

Carey later candidly admitted that he genuinely fumbled the cards, and he didn't drop them on purpose. He then congratulated the player on her big win.

