'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car

She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.

There are swift wins on "The Price Is Right," and then there are contestants who have a close finish to walk away with a big prize. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show, as one contestant won a brand-new car right at the end of a thrilling game. She could hardly believe that she had won the big prize, while fans of the show loved the moment, as did Drew Carey, who was left exasperated at the end of it all.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Cynthia, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘10 Chances.’ The rules of the game are simple. In this game, a contestant gets 10 chances to guess the prices of three items, one of which is a car. If contestants get all three of them right, they go home with the car. The three items on display for Cynthia were the car, a decanter package, and a 10-piece cookware set.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The twist in this game is that the contestant is usually given certain digits, out of which they have to guess the price of the items. For the decanter, the digits displayed to Cynthia were zero, five, and eight. The contestant first wrote $50, but that was incorrect. She then wrote $80, which was also wrong. Her third attempt of $85 was correct. Next up was the cookware set.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

This time, the contestant was given four digits, which were five, zero, seven, and nine. Cynthia wrote $750 first, but that was incorrect. She then wrote $570, but that was wrong as well. She then went with $579, which was also not the right answer. Finally, the contestant wrote $950, which was the correct answer. She now had three chances to win the car. The digits given to her were four, one, nine, zero, and two. She first wrote $24,910, which was wrong, and then went with $21,490, which was also wrong.

Screenshot showing the contestant inside the car. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

With one chance left, Cynthia wrote $21,940, and that was the correct answer. The audience possibly gave one of the loudest reactions of the season as the contestant ran over to the car to celebrate. “This game, man. I’m telling you. It drives me crazy,” Carey said with a mix of excitement and exasperation.

Watch the thrilling moments leading up to the win in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000

‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock

‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes