‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock

The contestant came as close as possible to winning big, but had her heart broken in the end.

Some people have unbelievable luck on “The Price Is Right,” but conversely, some have unreal bad luck. That is what one contestant experienced in a recent episode of the show. She had done everything right until the last step, and that one mistake cost her close to $30,000. The studio audience could not believe what they were seeing, nor could the contestant. She managed to keep her spirits up after the heart-wrenching loss, though.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Lindsey, who made it to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Shell Game’ for a chance to win an outdoor kitchen set worth $14,995. The rules of the game are simple. A contestant will have four shells in front of them. Under one of them was a ball, and that is what the contestant had to pick. There was one more aspect to the game.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Lindsey could win four chances to answer if she got the prices of four items right. The first item shown to her was an alarm clock that glowed in the dark. Its price was shown to be $55. The contestant guessed its actual price to be lower, and that was correct. She chose the second shell. The next item shown to her was a USB stream fountain worth $75. She guessed its price to be lower and was correct again.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

This time, she chose the fourth shell. Next up was a portable heater priced at $100. Lindsey believed that the product would be more expensive and was correct once again. She picked the first shell. Now, before she was shown the final item, host Drew Carey revealed that if she got that right, not only would she win the outdoor kitchen setup, but also the cash equivalent of its price: $14,995 - a double win.

Screenshot showing the prize. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

That would mean that she’d have prizes worth close to $30,000. The final item shown to her was a cake display priced at $80. Lindsey believed that it was worth less, but this time, she was incorrect. The contestant could still win the kitchen set if the ball was anywhere apart from the third shell. But as luck would have it, that is exactly where it was. It was an unbelievable loss that left the studio audience stunned.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

But Lindsey didn't dwell for too long on the loss; she kept smiling. However, fans of the show were less impressed, and they made their feelings known in the comments section. “That was rare bad luck Lindsay had, 3 out of 4 shells and one left only, and it was a loser one with the ball underneath the 3rd shell with no chip near it,” one fan commented. “I knew all along it was the third shell!” quipped another.

Watch the video here

More on Market Realist

'Price Is Right' contestant wins $17,200 paid trip to Mexico — then goes absolutely wild

'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice

'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything