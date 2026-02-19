'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything

The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.

Not everyone has the best of luck on 'The Price Is Right,' even if they're confident about their chances. That is exactly what one contestant realized in a recent episode of the show as he left empty-handed. The contestant seemed to be full of confidence at first, but a series of wrong guesses saw him miss the chance to take home any money. Naturally, fans of the show were not pleased with the performance.

Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Andre, who had made his way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. He was playing a game called ‘What’s In The Bag?’, the rules of which are simple. Andre was shown six items and five bags with different prices printed on them. He had to correctly guess which item belonged in which bag. He also had to leave one item out since there were fewer bags.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The six items shown to Andre were beverage salt, frozen corn dogs, earplugs, seafood breading mix, lemon pie, and migraine relief tablets. Andre placed the medicine in the $17.99 spot, which turned out to be correct. This won him $1,000. Now, he could either go for the next item or leave the game with the money he won. However, if he chooses to go for more money, he'll have to risk what he has every time.

Screenshot showing the items shown. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Andre seemed confident and went for the next prize. He placed the lemon pie in the $0.50 spot, and that was correct as well. This won him $2,000. He was playing for $4,000 and had placed the earplugs in the $9.49 spot. Unfortunately, this was incorrect, and he lost all of the money he had won until that point. The mini corn dogs were $9.49, which he had put in the $7.49 spot.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant got the remaining items wrong as well, but host Drew Carey wasn't that surprised, as he exclaimed, “I mean, I would have lost that, too." On the other hand, fans of the show did not take too kindly to the loss, as one commented, “Andre must walk away off stage before the showcase showdown, not just standing there and doing nothing while Drew is talking on camera, even though he lost.”

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

“Now, YOU HOW MANY TIMES UPLOAD A PRICING GAME WITH A LOSS EVEN WHEN TPIR IS IN A NEW EPISODE,” quipped another. “They would’ve and should’ve uploaded either Range Game, Double Prices, or Cover Up as one of the winning games from the episode,” a third fan commented.

You can watch Andre's heartbreaking loss here.

