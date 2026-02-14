ECONOMY & WORK
'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment

The contestant started the game poorly but made an impressive comeback.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant after winning on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant after winning on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It is always great when contestants win big on “The Price Is Right,” and one contestant gave everyone a thrilling performance in a recent episode of the show. The contestant was a man named Steve, who had made his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. He wore a colorful shirt inspired by the legendary band The Beatles. Steve did not start well, but went on to claim a victory in the end.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant played a game called ‘Now Or Then,’ the rules of which are simple. Six items will be shown to a contestant on a wheel. The prices of the items will be shown, but some of them will have outdated pricing. The contestant has to guess which prices are current and which are old. In Steve’s case, it was between now and August 2015.

The items shown to him were maple syrup, coconut ice cream bars, hand sanitizer, paraffin wax, taco seasoning mix, and organic peanut butter. Steve went with the maple syrup priced at $9.99. He said it was the current price, but that was incorrect. Next, he went for the hand sanitizer, which was priced at $4.49. He once again said it was the current price, and was proven wrong yet again.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Now, there was only one combination that would get three items to light up next to one another if guessed correctly. Steve went with the taco seasoning, which was $3.59, and said it was the current price. This time, he got it right. He continued with the same invigorated momentum for the organic peanut butter as well, and once again, he was correct. Finally, he chanced upon the current price of the wax, and he was right again. 

The contestant was able to get three items right that were next to each other. This won him the big prize, which was an outdoor kitchen setup. Steve was in disbelief upon winning, and the crowd loved the moment.

Watch the video here.

While he was a lucky contestant, it was not the case for a man named Yoni in an earlier episode of the show. He played the game ‘Time Is Money’ for a shot at $20,000. A contestant will be shown five items which they have to arrange into three prices ranging from $0 to $2.99, $3 to $5.99, and $6 and up. If they get the order correct in 10 seconds, they will win $20,000. He didn’t get any right. He then had to rearrange the items and press a buzzer to know if he was correct. While he was doing so, the prize money would keep declining rapidly.

Screenshot of Host Drew Carey explaining the rules of the contestant's second chance at the game. Credit: The Price is Right|Youtube
Screenshot of Drew Carey and the contestant. Credit: The Price is Right|Youtube

Carey advised the contestant not to waste time looking at the audience for help, but that is exactly what Yoni did. He then rearranged the items and forgot to hit the buzzer for a few seconds, costing him precious time and money. He ultimately never got the correct arrangement, as the prize money ran out.

