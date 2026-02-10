'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend

He looked to his friend twice for help and he let him down on both occasions.

It is great to have friends in the studio audience at "The Price Is Right," and time and again, taking your friends' advice is a double-edged sword. Sometimes it works, but the times that it doesn't, let's just pray we never end up being this guy, a contestant named Jason. He had asked his friend for help, and his friend cost him. Not once, but twice. In the end, the contestant was not confident about a chance at $12,000. However, he would have gotten the prize had he gone for it.

Jason had made his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row, and he was going to play a game called ‘To The Penny.’ Five items are shown to the contestant, and they have to guess the prices of all of them. The more one gets right, the more money they win. However, with each right answer, the number of options one has to choose from for the next item increases.

Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Host Drew Carey then handed Jason five pennies. One penny will get rid of one of the wrong answers. Two pennies will bring a contestant back into the game if they’ve answered incorrectly. “So I feel like I’ve got a good idea. Save the pennies,” Jason said. The host replied that he couldn’t say anything that might help the contestant out. The first item shown was a chocolate bar, and Jason answered that one correctly.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

This won him $1,500 right off the bat. Next up was an eight-count tube of Dramamine. The prices were $1.99, $3.99, and $6.99. Jason turned to Todd, his friend in the crowd. “Todd’s giving me a pretty clear sign here. Let’s go with $3.99,” he said. However, that was wrong. “Thanks a lot, Todd,” Carey joked. This cost the contestant two pennies, but he got the next one right.

The third item shown was vanilla extract with prices of $7.49, $9.99, $13.49, and $17.99. Jason once again looked to Todd for help. “Todd led me a little bit astray, but he is my man, and he’s saying nine, so we’re going with nine,” he said. However, that was not the correct answer either. “Way to go, Todd,” Carey said once again. The contestant had to give away another two pennies.

Screenshot showing the contestant's friend. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

At this point, Jason decided to use his sole penny to remove one of the incorrect answers. The remaining options were $7.49 and $17.99. He took the audience’s help once again, and this time, he was right, winning $6,000. He had the chance to win $12,000 but declined the chance as a wrong answer meant he’d lose everything. However, he did get the price of the fourth item correct in one go.

