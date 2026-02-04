ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment

The contestant took the advice of her man, who was in the studio audience.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right.' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Contestants on "The Price Is Right" usually do not shy away from playing for big money, even if it means that they’d lose whatever they’d won till that point. This strategy has seen many walk away with a ton of cash. However, it has also seen people who had a good amount of money in the bank lose it all and go back home empty-handed. Recently, one contestant decided to say no to playing for more money, only to realize that she would have won more.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Martina, who had won her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. She had her significant other in the audience, who had a big role in what she decided during her time on the stage. The game that she went on to play was called ‘Hot Seat,' and the rules were simple. As is usually the case on the show, she had to guess the prices of certain items.

In this game, a contestant is seated on a chair, and the chair moves to various items. Incorrect prices of these items are shown, and the contestant has to guess whether the correct prices are higher or lower than what is shown. The first item that Martina found in front of her was a stainless steel coffee filter worth $15. The contestant pressed the higher button in front of her.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Next up was an artificial tree worth $85, which the contestant believed was too high. She pressed the lower price button. The following item was a desk toy priced at $60, which the contestant once again believed was too high. Up next were soccer practice cones priced at $25. Martina said that the correct price was lower. The final item was a stainless steel dish rack priced at $45, which she said was lower.

Once all that was done, host Drew Carey revealed another aspect of the game. Contestants win money for every item they get right, but one wrong answer and they’d lose everything. So, it is up to the contestants if they want to continue playing the game after the price of one item is revealed. The price of the coffee filter was revealed first, and Martina had made the correct choice, winning $500.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She got the desk toy price right as well, and that won her $2,500. Up next was the stainless steel dish rack, and even that one was correct. Martina had won $5,000 and now had the chance to double that money. The football cones were the next ones. However, this time, she asked her man in the audience about what she should do, and he asked her not to go for it.

That is exactly what she did, and backed out of the game with $5,000. It was then revealed that she was right about the price of the cones and would have won $10,000 had she gone for it. However, she got the price of the artificial tree incorrect, and that would have cost her everything had she gone the whole way.

You can watch Martina's time on the Hot Seat here.

