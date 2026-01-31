ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car

She said that she had played some golf with her husband from time to time.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Some contestants on “The Price Is Right” make even the toughest games look like a cakewalk. Fans of the show love to see such moments, and that is exactly what happened in a recent episode. One contestant won a brand-new car in a matter of seconds and was absolutely ecstatic. She said that she might have been good at the game, but no one expected things to turn out the way they did.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Karen, who made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She played the popular game Hole In One. In this game, if a contestant can get a hole-in-one, they will win a brand-new car. Karen said that her husband was a golfer, and she, too, dabbled in the sport a little bit. That immediately gave her an edge. “That’s all you need,” said host Drew Carey.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on
Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: CBS | The Price is Right)

How close a contestant is to the hole is decided by another small game. A contestant will be shown six items, and they have to arrange them in ascending order of their prices. The more one gets right, the closer they get to being able to make a putt. Unfortunately for Karen, she was not able to get any of the items right. She took the crowd’s advice and placed a chocolate bar at the lowest price.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Everyone, including Carey, was shocked when its price turned out to be over $5. The next item was worth a lot less, and so, Karen had to make her shot from a distance. Despite being left-handed, she decided to play with her right. The host then showed her how to make a perfect putt by following a line drawn at the bottom of the putter.

Image Source: Amazon.com
Image Source: Amazon.com

Karen did not need any luck as she effortlessly hit the ball straight into the hole. It was one of the most impressive putts, perhaps the show had ever seen. She won the car as a result, and her happiness knew no bounds. She jumped and screamed as she celebrated, and the crowd gave her a loud ovation.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known on YouTube. “Holy cow, she just scored a hole in one with a car victory!” one user commented. “Now that's an awesome Hole in One! ⛳️ Karen's driving outta there with a brand new car! 🎉,” quipped another.

Watch the video here

More on Market Realist

‘The Price Is Right’ meets ‘Survivor’ in a special 50-season tribute

'Price Is Right' player wins trip worth almost $6,000 after beating the 'easiest pricing game'

'Price is Right' contestant sadly loses out on a car after relying on his daughter's advice

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car
She said that she had played some golf with her husband from time to time.
2 hours ago
Department of Education's deadline slip-up turns into student debt relief for thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Department of Education's deadline slip-up turns into student debt relief for thousands
The administration failed to do good on the deadline that was set by the courts.
5 hours ago
Trump reveals his pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics — says it was run by ‘stupid people’ for years
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump reveals his pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics — says it was run by ‘stupid people’ for years
The President claimed that the BLS was run by "weak and stupid people" prior to this.
7 hours ago
Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans
More than 40 million low-income and vulnerable families depend on SNAP to make ends meet.
7 hours ago
Nobel laureate warns Americans could pay the price for Donald Trump’s trade wars
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel laureate warns Americans could pay the price for Donald Trump’s trade wars
If these claims turn out to be true, the Republicans will have a hard time during the Midterms.
9 hours ago
Trump wants to solve the housing crisis — his idea is to drive the prices up, not down
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump wants to solve the housing crisis — his idea is to drive the prices up, not down
"People that own their homes, we're gonna keep them wealthy. We're gonna keep those prices up," he said.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $75,000 in a split second, fans call it 'dopamine boost'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $75,000 in a split second, fans call it 'dopamine boost'
"Congratulations to Vonda winning close to 100k tonight," a fan reacted.
16 hours ago
Are you an Android user? You could be eligible for settlement money from Google
ECONOMY & WORK
Are you an Android user? You could be eligible for settlement money from Google
The tech giant was accused of collecting users' cellular data in an illegal and unethical manner.
1 day ago
Is olive oil sold at Costco real? Woman on Tiktok shares a simple trick to find out
COSTCO
Is olive oil sold at Costco real? Woman on Tiktok shares a simple trick to find out
It turns out that if the packaging does not have a harvest date, the olive oil isn't real.
1 day ago
Nicki Minaj flaunts $1 million Trump 'Gold Card', says she's the President's biggest fan
ECONOMY & WORK
Nicki Minaj flaunts $1 million Trump 'Gold Card', says she's the President's biggest fan
The rapper said that the hate she received for supporting Trump has only made her support stronger.
1 day ago
Trump claims Walmart is closing '250 stores' in California — fact check says otherwise
WALMART
Trump claims Walmart is closing '250 stores' in California — fact check says otherwise
Trump even accused the California Governor of running a drug-money laundering scheme.
1 day ago
Donald Trump may already have his next Fed chair picked — and it’s a familiar name
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump may already have his next Fed chair picked — and it’s a familiar name
The President has reportedly landed on a candidate who is close to his White House aide.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player blanks out and loses bonus round after receiving only one letter as clue
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player blanks out and loses bonus round after receiving only one letter as clue
"Not very helpful with only one letter on the board, and I can’t believe we have 3 car losses in one week," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought his pickle jar was worth $50 — then he found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought his pickle jar was worth $50 — then he found out its real value
The guest said that his great-great-grandmother documented everything that went on back then.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' player wins trip worth almost $6,000 after beating the 'easiest pricing game'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player wins trip worth almost $6,000 after beating the 'easiest pricing game'
Fans of the show were happy with the win but not with how the game was played.
2 days ago
FDA recalls popular food products including Pringles and Cheerios — says 'destroy' them ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food products including Pringles and Cheerios — says 'destroy' them ASAP
Customers have been urged to destroy the affected products and ask for a refund.
2 days ago
Jerome Powell points at a worrying trend impacting American households — despite strong US GDP
ECONOMY & WORK
Jerome Powell points at a worrying trend impacting American households — despite strong US GDP
Powell claimed that wealthy Americans held most of the high value assets like real estate and stocks
2 days ago
Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide — with the US taking the biggest hit
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide — with the US taking the biggest hit
The company said that affected employees will have 90 days to find a new role internally.
2 days ago
Big banks jump in on 'Trump Accounts' with $1,000 matches for employees’ kids
ECONOMY & WORK
Big banks jump in on 'Trump Accounts' with $1,000 matches for employees’ kids
"We applaud that the federal government is providing innovative solutions for employees and families to plan for their future," BoAf stated.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a tough puzzle after player walks away with the lowest cash prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a tough puzzle after player walks away with the lowest cash prize
"Twanda was caught up in the "Busy Highway" and missed out on the Mustang. She ended up with a disappointing under $15,000 in prize," a fan reacted.
2 days ago