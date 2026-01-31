'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car

She said that she had played some golf with her husband from time to time.

Some contestants on “The Price Is Right” make even the toughest games look like a cakewalk. Fans of the show love to see such moments, and that is exactly what happened in a recent episode. One contestant won a brand-new car in a matter of seconds and was absolutely ecstatic. She said that she might have been good at the game, but no one expected things to turn out the way they did.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Karen, who made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She played the popular game Hole In One. In this game, if a contestant can get a hole-in-one, they will win a brand-new car. Karen said that her husband was a golfer, and she, too, dabbled in the sport a little bit. That immediately gave her an edge. “That’s all you need,” said host Drew Carey.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: CBS | The Price is Right)

How close a contestant is to the hole is decided by another small game. A contestant will be shown six items, and they have to arrange them in ascending order of their prices. The more one gets right, the closer they get to being able to make a putt. Unfortunately for Karen, she was not able to get any of the items right. She took the crowd’s advice and placed a chocolate bar at the lowest price.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Everyone, including Carey, was shocked when its price turned out to be over $5. The next item was worth a lot less, and so, Karen had to make her shot from a distance. Despite being left-handed, she decided to play with her right. The host then showed her how to make a perfect putt by following a line drawn at the bottom of the putter.

Image Source: Amazon.com

Karen did not need any luck as she effortlessly hit the ball straight into the hole. It was one of the most impressive putts, perhaps the show had ever seen. She won the car as a result, and her happiness knew no bounds. She jumped and screamed as she celebrated, and the crowd gave her a loud ovation.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known on YouTube. “Holy cow, she just scored a hole in one with a car victory!” one user commented. “Now that's an awesome Hole in One! ⛳️ Karen's driving outta there with a brand new car! 🎉,” quipped another.

Watch the video here

