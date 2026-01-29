'Price Is Right' player wins trip worth almost $6,000 after beating the 'easiest pricing game'

Fans of the show were happy with the win but not with how the game was played.

A lot of games on “The Price Is Right” lead to exciting and entertaining moments for viewers. However, that is not the case with every single one of them. Recently, fans of the show called out a game that was much too simple and easy to beat. The contestant ended up winning a trip, which is always great. But, fans of the show expected more of a challenge on this particular occasion.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Elisha, who made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. She revealed that she was from Washington and had an impressive job, saying, “I’m just a court officer. I work with the DC Superior Court.” The host, who seemed quite impressed with this, quipped, “A very unimportant job." It was then revealed that Elisha would be playing for an all-expense-paid trip to Colorado.

The game that she would play was called Double Prices. The rules of the game are so simple that it's almost funny. A contestant will be shown two prices, and they simply have to guess which one is the price of the trip. Elisha was shown $8,442 and $5,974. She turned to her friends in the audience for help before choosing $5,974. That was the correct answer, and she won the big prize.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

While it is always great to see contestants win on the show, several fans argued that the game was simply not exciting or entertaining enough. In fact, most believed that it was way too easy. These people made their feelings known in the comments section of the YouTube video, where one fan wrote, “Double Prices is an easy game for me," while another quipped, “That was super easy." Similarly, a third fan commented, "The easiest pricing game in 'The Price Is Right' history."

While the games are quite easy sometimes, there have been instances of contestants making a tricky game look easy. That is what a woman named Stacy did in an earlier episode of the show. She played a game called Stack The Deck for a chance to win a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing the contestant Stacy and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She would be given three digits from the car's price if she got the prices of certain items right. Stacy guessed the prices of those items perfectly, and the last three digits in the price of the car were revealed to be 8, 1, and 5. She then had to pick two digits out of 2, 3, 6, and 9 for the first two digits, and she picked 2 and 3. The total price of the car stood at 23,815, and that was the correct answer. Fans of the show loved her effortless performance.

You can watch the win here.

More on Market Realist

'Price is Right' contestant sadly loses out on a car after relying on his daughter's advice

'Price is Right' player skips first day at work to appear on the show — goes home with $10,000

‘Price Is Right’ contestant opts for $7,000 over a car following his father’s advice