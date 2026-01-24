‘Price Is Right’ contestant opts for $7,000 over a car following his father’s advice

Taking advice from his dad in the audience, Robert chose to play it safe.

A contestant on "The Price is Right" was so determined to win cash that he let go of the chance of winning a brand-new car. The player, Robert, had a helping hand from his father, who was sitting in the audience as he took on the game, "Gas Money." In the end, he was just one step away from guessing the price of a Honda sedan, but opted to play it safe and walk home with $7,000 cash instead.

Screenshot showing the player celebrating (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Robert won the Bidder's Row and made it to the main stage to join the host, Drew Carey, and play a classic game. Once on the stage, Carey revealed that he would be playing 'Gas Money' to win up to $10,000 in cash and a new car. However, even as Carey was introducing Robert to the game, he seemed to be determined to take the money. In the game, the contestant is given five cards with different five-figure sums, and only one out of the five carries the car's pink slip, while the others carry $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, or $,4,000 behind them.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

To win, the player has to first pick all the cards that carry the wrong price for the car. However, they have the option to cash out at any point. If they pick the price of the car before all the money cards are picked, they lose everything. "So if you play the game perfectly, you'll win the car plus $10,000 for gas money or party money," Carey explained. "I'll take the money!" Robert confidently stated, as if he was sure to cash out.

During his game, Robert picked the card with the lowest price on it and won $2,000 right off the bat. He then went on the $23,380 card, after some thinking, and won $4,000 more, which took his total to $6,000. The contestant chose to keep going but appeared confused, as he wasn't sure which card to pick. "What does your dad say?" Carey suggested, and Robert, taking his dad's help, chose to get rid of the $26,945 card.

Screenshot showing Robert's dad in the audience (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Now with just two cards remaining, one with the pink slip and the other with $3,000, Robert had to decide whether to take the cash or go for the win. Unsurprisingly, as he said before, the contestant chose to take the cash and walk away. After congratulating the player, Carey, along with the show's model, Rachel Reynolds, revealed that $24,540 was the correct price of the car.

In the end, Robert admitted that he definitely wouldn't have picked the $24,000 card; thus, the decision to cash out was the right one to make.

You can watch Robert's win here.

