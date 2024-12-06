'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.

The daytime game show The Price is Right has been giving away some of the most fascinating prizes to its winners. While the idea of driving off the stage in a brand-new car or going on an all-expense-paid trip to Hawaii sounds like a dream come true, winners have learned that the big prizes come with another set of challenges. Samara Leilani (@samaraleilani), who was once a contestant on the show, recently took to TikTok to share her experience after winning a car on the show. While fans demanded a car reveal on social media, Leilani had some unpleasant details to share.

Screenshots showing Samara Leilani on The Price is Right and then talking about her experience (Image source:TikTok/@samairaleilani)

Leilani had previously documented her journey of appearing on the show and winning a Nissan car and a trip. In a separate video, Leilani described how she was featured on the show along with her husband and talked about everything that led to her winning moment.

At the time, the creator expressed her excitement over winning the mega prizes and shared that she couldn't wait to get her hands on her new car. "This was such a wonderful experience," she said in the video. She further shared that while she won a car, she had no driver's license and now was the perfect time for her to get one.

However, Leilani soon realized that she had to wait it out before the paperwork is sorted, to be able to drive the car.

The Long Waiting Game

In another update, Leilani shared that she couldn't fulfill the request of her followers for a car reveal, since she is yet to receive the car and has no idea when it will arrive. “When I say that day I left with a car, I didn’t physically leave with a car at all. The only thing I left with was a license plate frame that says I won this car on "The Price is Right". But no car to put it on yet,” she said in the video.

She then explained that the process of securing the prize was another waiting game. She added that after she won the prizes, she had to sign all the paperwork after which the producers told her that she would need to wait for the episode to be aired before getting anything.

She claimed that the dealership was supposed to reach out to her within the next two months after the show aired. “And I’m waiting for that call, Nissan. I’m waiting for it," she asserted. Furthermore, Leilani shared that what viewers saw on the show was just an illusion. She says that the Nissan car that appeared on the set of the show was just a prop and she wasn't sure if she would get the same car.

"But the color and like the interior and all that is gonna be really dependent on what they have in stock when they give you that call. So I don’t know if I’m gonna get a red one. I don’t know. … I don’t know. We’re just gonna see, waiting for that call," she said.

Screenshot showing the car that Leilani won on Price is Right (Image source: TikTok/@samaraleilani)

In the next update, the woman revealed that she had to pay $2,000 in taxes for the car she won as the show did not cover that. While viewers suggested she sell the car back and get the cash, Leilani claimed that it was worth it to pay a couple of thousand dollars and get the brand-new car.

For more updates and entertaining content, follow Samara Leilani (@samaraleilani) on TikTok.