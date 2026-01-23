ECONOMY & WORK

‘Price Is Right’ contestant’s last-second mistake costs her a car worth over $25,000

She missed out on the car by just one number, which must have been painful.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on 'The Price Is Right' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant on 'The Price Is Right' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Making last-minute decisions while playing on 'The Price Is Right' can either be elating or gutting, depending on the final result. In a recent episode of the show, one contestant experienced the lowest of the lows as she changed her answer at the last minute, only to realize that her original response was the correct one. Hence, even though she came mighty close, this sudden switch made the contestant lose out on a brand-new car, making even host Drew Carey sound disappointed.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Lauren, who had made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. After all the introductions were done and the car revealed, it was time to play. The game for Lauren was called Line ‘Em Up, the rules of which are simple. She had to guess the price of a car using the prices of three other items that were given to her. In this case, the items were a camera, a sound machine, and a picnic set.

The camera was $635, the sound machine was $45, and the picnic set was $796. Lauren was given the first and last digits in the price of the car, which were 2 and 5, respectively. Now, the second digit was in the price of the camera, the third was in the price of the sound machine, and the fourth was in the price of the picnic set. Get all three digits right, and you'll win yourself a car.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Lauren initially lined up the letters that she felt were right, and after listening to the studio audience’s advice. This made her land on $25,475, but none of the three digits was correct. Nevertheless, the contestant got a second chance, and since all three were incorrect, she knew all of them had to be changed.

“That’s kind of good news because all of these are wrong, so there’s no guesswork,” host Drew Carey said. She then seemed to land on $23,595, but changed the 9 to a 6 right at the end. That meant that she chose the price of $23,565. The correct price of the car was then revealed to be $23,595, which must have been a gutting moment for Lauren. Even Carey could not believe it.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

“You had it for a second,” he said. Fans of the show sympathized with Lauren and made their thoughts clear in the comments section. “You had it for a second. Listen to your first instinct '9',” one fan wrote. “She had it, but she doubted herself.  I hate it when that happens!” quipped another. “Aww, Lauren missed it,” commented a third.

You can watch Lauren's heartbreaking loss here.

