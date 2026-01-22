ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000

She did not put a foot wrong in her performance which left fans and the cast impressed.
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
It’s always great to see contestants win big on “The Price Is Right,” but it is even better to see some of them sweep the game they’re playing. That is exactly what one contestant did in a recent episode of the show, and she was able to win a car worth more than $23,000 as a result. The contestant might have taken a lot of help from the audience, but she would not worry about that at all.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The contestant was a woman named Stacy, and she was playing a game called Stack The Deck. The grand prize was a 2025 Volkswagen Jetta S. The rules of the game are simple, and it involves the contestant guessing the prices of a few items, as is the norm. The price of the car had five digits, and the contestant had seven choices to choose from. That seems tough, but host Drew Carey made it a little easier.

She would be given three numbers if she got the prices of certain items right. First, Stacy was shown a bowl of ramen and a box of organic cereal. The price given was $3.29, which was true for one of the two items. That is what the contestant had to get right at first. She chose the ramen, and that was the correct answer. The third digit in the price of the car was then revealed to be an 8.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The next two items shown were prosciutto and a bag of chewy chocolate caramel candy. The price was $4.29. Stacy took some time to think about it and looked to the crowd before choosing the candy. That too was the correct answer. The fourth digit in the price of the car was then revealed to be a 1. Now, it was time for the next pair.

This time, the items shown were a can of kidney beans and a pouch of creamy peanut butter. The price shown was $4.99, and Stacy turned to the crowd for help again. She heeded their advice and picked the peanut butter, which was correct once again. The final digit in the price of the car was revealed to be a 5. Now, she had the options 2, 3, 6, or 9 for the first two digits.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
"You’ve played the game perfectly so far. All you need is the first two numbers,” Carey said. Stacy chose 2 as the first and 3 as the second digit, and she seemed confident in her choice. Well, she had every right to be confident as those were the correct numbers, and the contestant walked away with a car worth $23,815. She played the game perfectly from start to finish.

Watch the video here.

