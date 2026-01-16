‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice

At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.

Sometimes, taking the unusual routes on “The Price Is Right” games can help one win big. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show in which one contestant guessed some unusual numbers, which allowed her to win a car against all odds. For a moment, it seemed like the car had gone out of reach for the contestant, but they were able to get it right at the end to win the big prize.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: Facebook | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Kat, from Studio City. She works as a project manager for a cruise line, which impressed host Drew Carey. The contestant made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row, and it was time for announcer George Gray to reveal the prizes. The first one was a yoga package which included two mats, an eye mask, a pillow, a blanket, and two yoga blocks.

He then revealed the second prize, which was a brand-new bright red Kia car. The contestant was overjoyed to see this. Once all that was done, it was time to play the game, which was Any Number. The rules of the game are simple. The contestant will attempt to guess the price of the car by guessing each number in it one by one. If she guesses the price of the yoga mat first, she’d win that.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: Facebook | The Price Is Right)

The tough part of the game is that there is a piggy bank involved as well, with a cash prize that is always less than $10. If the contestant guessed that value before anything, she’d win that. So, the goal is to guess the price of the car first. Drew Carey gave Kat the first number in the price of the car, which was a 2. The contestant then went for a 6, which was an unusual choice.

However, it was in the price of the car. She then picked a 1, but that was in the piggy bank value. It must be noted that a number cannot be repeated. She then chose a 4, which was in the price of the yoga mat. This went on for a while until there were two spaces in the price of the car and one space each in the piggy bank value and the yoga mat price. At this point, many might have believed that Kat had lost the car.

But the contestant’s next choice, 5, was a digit in the price of the car. Now, only three numbers remained: 2, 7, and 9. The contestant could win either of the three prizes at this point, as they all had one space remaining in each. Kat did not take too long to weigh her options before settling for 2. Turns out, it was the perfect choice. A lot of people might have gone for a higher number, but she went the other way and was successful. “That was good logic,” Carey said.

"That was very nail-biting! She probably didn’t think that the 2nd 2 would be in the car price. In this game, it’s rare to see the 2nd number be the last number in the car price needed in order to win it," one fan commented.

