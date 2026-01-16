ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice

At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: Facebook | The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: Facebook | The Price Is Right)

Sometimes, taking the unusual routes on “The Price Is Right” games can help one win big. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show in which one contestant guessed some unusual numbers, which allowed her to win a car against all odds. For a moment, it seemed like the car had gone out of reach for the contestant, but they were able to get it right at the end to win the big prize.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: Facebook | The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: Facebook | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Kat, from Studio City. She works as a project manager for a cruise line, which impressed host Drew Carey. The contestant made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row, and it was time for announcer George Gray to reveal the prizes. The first one was a yoga package which included two mats, an eye mask, a pillow, a blanket, and two yoga blocks.

He then revealed the second prize, which was a brand-new bright red Kia car. The contestant was overjoyed to see this. Once all that was done, it was time to play the game, which was Any Number. The rules of the game are simple. The contestant will attempt to guess the price of the car by guessing each number in it one by one. If she guesses the price of the yoga mat first, she’d win that.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: Facebook | The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: Facebook | The Price Is Right)

The tough part of the game is that there is a piggy bank involved as well, with a cash prize that is always less than $10. If the contestant guessed that value before anything, she’d win that. So, the goal is to guess the price of the car first. Drew Carey gave Kat the first number in the price of the car, which was a 2. The contestant then went for a 6, which was an unusual choice.

However, it was in the price of the car. She then picked a 1, but that was in the piggy bank value. It must be noted that a number cannot be repeated. She then chose a 4, which was in the price of the yoga mat. This went on for a while until there were two spaces in the price of the car and one space each in the piggy bank value and the yoga mat price. At this point, many might have believed that Kat had lost the car.

But the contestant’s next choice, 5, was a digit in the price of the car. Now, only three numbers remained: 2, 7, and 9. The contestant could win either of the three prizes at this point, as they all had one space remaining in each. Kat did not take too long to weigh her options before settling for 2. Turns out, it was the perfect choice. A lot of people might have gone for a higher number, but she went the other way and was successful. “That was good logic,” Carey said.

"That was very nail-biting! She probably didn’t think that the 2nd 2 would be in the car price. In this game, it’s rare to see the 2nd number be the last number in the car price needed in order to win it," one fan commented.  

More on Market Realist

'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'

'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip

'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
4 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
4 hours ago
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
Experts expect buyers and sellers to find common ground while negotiating in 2026.
7 hours ago
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
ECONOMY & WORK
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
Individual and bankruptcy filings have been on the up towards a return to pre-COVID levels.
9 hours ago
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
One GoFundMe page raised over $480,920 for the Ford employee within 24 hours, while another raised over $330,055.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
16 hours ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
1 day ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
1 day ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
1 day ago
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
The President signed an executive order about the name change back in September.
1 day ago
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
The company laid off more than 5,500 employees and that affected its income for the year.
1 day ago
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
"We're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us," Trump had stated earlier.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
"He almost had it, that was so close," an upset fan said about the disappointing loss.
1 day ago
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
The President reiterated that believes the affordability crisis is a Democrat hoax.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
The contestant was at the show's taping for the first time and was a big fan of Carey's work.
2 days ago
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
ECONOMY & WORK
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
AI is making online shopping easier, but it’s also helping scammers steal more money.
2 days ago
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
The trend in investors selling US stocks and diversifying in European stocks is growing.
2 days ago
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
BlackRock is also ready to bet big on the AI boom as it feels the tech is here to stay.
2 days ago
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
The products were sold both in stores and online, but no illness has been reported yet.
2 days ago